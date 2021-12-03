Northtowns suburbs divided by Erie County's mask mandate in public spaces

"While I recognize that the Covid-19 pandemic virus has become a widespread global disease that will likely never be eradicated, I believe that managing it by declaring a state of emergency and declaring mandates every time a new variant and/or spike in cases arises is counterproductive," Whitney said in a statement.

Erie County mask mandate draws opposition from Marilla leaders "The town will defend our businesses' and residents' right to make their own decisions," Marilla Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr. said.

Friday, Baney and Madigan went one step further, saying the Town Board would vote Monday on a resolution that asks employees from county and state health agencies to refrain from enforcing the mask mandate on the island.

It's not clear what legal effect, if any, this resolution would have. Peter Anderson, a spokesman for Poloncarz, said face masks are an important community response at a time of rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"We are all in this together and need to look out for each other," Anderson said in an email.

That's the same message coming from leaders in Amherst and Tonawanda, two of the most populated suburbs in Erie County, who held a news conference Friday to urge people to shop at small businesses and go out to locally owned restaurants, all of which have faced their own challenges since spring 2020.