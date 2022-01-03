North Tonawanda's last hitching post is declared a local landmark

It's probably been more than a century since anyone tied up a horse on Goundry Street in North Tonawanda.
But in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the city provided stone hitching posts for precisely that purpose.
The last known hitching post on city property was declared a local landmark Dec. 9 by the North Tonawanda Common Council.
"It's been there for a long time, so long that it was obscured. People didn't give it a second thought or didn't even notice it," said Howard W. Roeske Jr., executive director of the North Tonawanda History Museum. "Those who did notice may not have known what it was."
The carved post, made of Medina sandstone, was removed for preservation in the fall of 2019 and currently rests in a city storage facility.
"It was pulled out because it was leaning and shifted quite a bit," Roeske said.
But it will be reinstalled in the spring in front of 286 Goundry St., between Payne Avenue and Bryant Street, said Kristin Derby, co-chair of the city Historic Preservation Commission.
The post is about 4½ feet high above ground, with another 2½ to 3½ feet of stone underground, Derby said.
When the post is reinstalled, it will be bolstered underground with fill approved by the state Department of Transportation, Derby said. That material should prevent the post from uneven settling and other potential damage.
The hitching post, believed to have been installed around 1895, "contributes to the historic fabric of the Sweeney Estate National Register Historic District that surrounds it," the commission's request for landmark status said.
The landmark designation may make people think about life in North Tonawanda in bygone days, Roeske said.
"Goundry Street was the Millionaire's Row, and yet it took a long time for that street to get paved. It was paved with bricks and then it was eventually covered over with blacktop," Roeske said. "I used to go by that hitching post every day – I lived down the street from it – and I'd always glance over at it while I was walking the dogs or something, and I'd try to imagine the whole street lined with them."
The post's location is between the curb and the sidewalk, in the city's right of way.
"The city had quite a few posts at one time, as well as mounting blocks and mile markers," Derby said.
A mounting block is a stone step that helped people mount horses or enter carriages.
"Over the years these objects have been hit by vehicles, damaged or disappeared from utility work and sidewalk changes, or moved with misunderstandings about what they are and the significance they hold," Derby said.
She said the commission knows of at least three other hitching posts on private property in North Tonawanda, but all were moved from other locations.
"The Goundry Street post is by far the most ornate," Derby said. "This may have reflected the wealthier residents of the street, although there are no records to confirm this. This post most likely survived because it is situated at a higher grade and out of reach of traffic."
Goundry Street also is less busy than other streets near downtown North Tonawanda, and the lots are larger than on other nearby streets. Derby said that means the post "simply may have not been an obstacle in any type of updates or modernizations in the neighborhood."