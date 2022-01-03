North Tonawanda's last hitching post is declared a local landmark

The hitching post, believed to have been installed around 1895, "contributes to the historic fabric of the Sweeney Estate National Register Historic District that surrounds it," the commission's request for landmark status said.

The landmark designation may make people think about life in North Tonawanda in bygone days, Roeske said.

"Goundry Street was the Millionaire's Row, and yet it took a long time for that street to get paved. It was paved with bricks and then it was eventually covered over with blacktop," Roeske said. "I used to go by that hitching post every day – I lived down the street from it – and I'd always glance over at it while I was walking the dogs or something, and I'd try to imagine the whole street lined with them."

The post's location is between the curb and the sidewalk, in the city's right of way.

"The city had quite a few posts at one time, as well as mounting blocks and mile markers," Derby said.

A mounting block is a stone step that helped people mount horses or enter carriages.