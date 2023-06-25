Memorial Pool in North Tonawanda has seen its last summer of swimming fun.

The historic above-ground pool will not open this summer – or ever again, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec and Department of Youth, Recreation and Parks director Alex Domaradzki told city residents Friday during a Facebook Live stream on the pool deck.

"We're concerned about safety," Tylec said of the Payne Avenue pool. "The pool is deteriorating here."

Instead, the city is resurrecting its plan to build a new, modern and accessible outdoor aquatic facility where the current pool is.

In 2018, North Tonawanda officials worked with a Kentucky architectural firm, Brandstetter Carol, to complete a feasibility study to determine what the city's options were for the pool. The study found it would cost about $2.5 million to renovate the existing pool and $6.5 million to build a new facility.

The city put the pool project on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic but earlier this year rehired the Kentucky architectural firm to continue the project. The city has so far established a steering committee for the project and drafted some drawings showing what the new facility may look like.

The proposed design includes a lap pool with diving boards and a water slide, a kiddie pool with play features, a large deck with shaded areas for sitting, a concession area and locker rooms.

"We don't know exactly what it's going to turn out to be in the end," Tylec said, stressing the designs are preliminary. "That's where we need our community to get involved as this process continues."

A 2018 survey found 43% of residents wanted the city to build a new pool facility, while 38% wanted to keep the existing pool.

The city plans to hold more public meetings this year to get community input for the project.

"It's not just a swim facility for the community, but it's a breath of fresh air for the central area of North Tonawanda," Domaradzki said. "It's going to change the whole dynamic of (Payne Park). This park is our central location for all our youth activities and family activities."

Last year, residents asked the North Tonawanda Common Council to grant the pool landmark status, but the Council tabled the request.

The pool is eligible for historic landmark status through the National Register of Historic Places, but is not on the list, Domaradzki said.

Memorial Pool was built in 1947 as a memorial to World War II veterans. It was designed by Michigan engineer Wesley Bintz, who built more than 100 above-ground pools across the country in the 20th century. The North Tonawanda pool was one of the last Bintz pools in operation.

The city wants to incorporate part of the existing pool facility into the new design, perhaps by keeping some of the brick pool structure as an entryway to the new facility.

Tylec said the city is seeking grant funding to pay for the pool.

"Anyone out there thinking we're gonna raise taxes to buy a pool, that's not the case," he said.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2025.

Swim options this summer in North Tonawanda

Even though Memorial Pool won't be open, the mushroom splash pool will remain open daily from noon to 8 p.m. with lifeguards on duty.

The city will host swim lessons and open swim at North Tonawanda Intermediate School.

For more information about summer swimming in North Tonawanda, visit northtonawandany.myrec.com.