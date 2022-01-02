North Tonawanda will push for infrastructure in state grant package

Tylec will be a co-chairman and Wilson will be a nonvoting member, there to assist the process. A list of possible members has been sent to Albany for consideration.

"City staff is not allowed to be on it. There are aldermen on the list. They may get through, I don’t know," Wilson said. "In the eyes of the state, they’re really trying to make it as nonpolitical as possible, I hope.”

And the committee will need to make some tough decisions.

Judging by the experience of past DRI winners such as Niagara Falls and Lockport, it will take about a year for the state to rule on which projects will be funded and how much money will be allocated to each.

The city's grant-funded projects will seek to build on successes in recent years, a few projects that are nearly done, and some that remain in the planning stages.

Public money has produced improvements in recent years at Gateway Harbor Park, along with "streetscape improvements" downtown.

Improvements of gritty Oliver Street's business facades and the reconstruction of River Road to reduce traffic speeds are on tap.