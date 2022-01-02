North Tonawanda will push for infrastructure in state grant package

If you were a city that just had $10 million dropped in its lap, what would you do with it?
For North Tonawanda, that's a real question.
And the answer is improving the city's infrastructure, according to both outgoing Mayor Arthur G. Pappas, a Republican, and Mayor-elect Austin J. Tylec, a Democrat.
"There's a lot of vital things, but if I had to pick one, I think infrastructure is big. We're an old city," Pappas said.
The eligible geographic area for the grant-funded projects will include the Niagara River shoreline, including Tonawanda Island, and the downtown area.
"The island is going to be a huge focus for that $10 million, so we're going to stretch it as far as we can," Tylec said.
The city has a development vision, worked up during Pappas' administration through the "NT Momentum" plan, and the grant from the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative should be used to further that vision, said Laura K. Wilson, city community development director.
“We’ve really identified Tonawanda Island and the Niagara River waterfront as key priorities," Wilson said. “Our vision includes the existing industrial uses plus a lot of mixed-use compact development with residential. I think that’s the key to activate the waterfront.”
But the public will have its say, Tylec promised, before the list of $36 million in initial requests is whittled down to fit the available money.
Tylec said he's interested in a dog park and perhaps a second bridge to Tonawanda Island.
"Our ultimate goal is to expand our downtown core from Webster Street up through the Main Street corridor to connect to the Niagara River waterfront, to kind of make it a larger cohesive downtown," Wilson said. "We have a lot of the dots in place, I guess you could say, but it’s connecting all of them to make that impact on downtown and our waterfront areas.”
The $10 million grant comes with several strings attached, the largest of which is that officials in Albany, not North Tonawanda, will decide which projects will be funded and for how much.
The city's initial application, typically for the DRI, included more projects than $10 million could possibly complete.
The city's' 80-page submission listed 16 "transformative public projects," for which more than $10.3 million was sought, along with 12 "transformative private projects" ranging from apartment complexes to the expansion of the Riviera Theatre, priced at a total of nearly $25.7 million.
Now, the state will form a committee of 15 to 20 people to make a detailed request to Albany on its preferred projects, said Wilson.
Tylec will be a co-chairman and Wilson will be a nonvoting member, there to assist the process. A list of possible members has been sent to Albany for consideration.
"City staff is not allowed to be on it. There are aldermen on the list. They may get through, I don’t know," Wilson said. "In the eyes of the state, they’re really trying to make it as nonpolitical as possible, I hope.”
And the committee will need to make some tough decisions.
Judging by the experience of past DRI winners such as Niagara Falls and Lockport, it will take about a year for the state to rule on which projects will be funded and how much money will be allocated to each.
The city's grant-funded projects will seek to build on successes in recent years, a few projects that are nearly done, and some that remain in the planning stages.
Public money has produced improvements in recent years at Gateway Harbor Park, along with "streetscape improvements" downtown.
Improvements of gritty Oliver Street's business facades and the reconstruction of River Road to reduce traffic speeds are on tap.
The YWCA of the Niagara Frontier will soon complete a $3 million renovation of its Tremont Street building to include studio apartments and a bakery to be staffed by women who benefit from the YWCA's programs.
"Our downtown is doing quite well," Pappas said. "Real estate is doing well. Homes are selling, people are coming in."
Development in recent years has included two large apartment complexes on River Road, plus the Remington Lofts and Tavern on Sweeney Street and the arrival of Spot Coffee in a former department store on Webster Street.
Other private-sector initiatives include the planned $24 million Timber Shore mixed-use project on Tonawanda Island and the makeover of an old lumber mill on Main Street into office space.
Pennrose, the development firm chosen for Timber Shore, is awaiting action on tax credit applications that are a key part of its financing, Wilson said.
“Specifically for Tonawanda Island, we have a lot of interest in development on the island, but the big question is the infrastructure – water, sewer," Wilson said.
One location of interest on the uninhabited island is the 22-acre R.T. Jones site near the bridge from the mainland, named for a one-time lumber company that operated there.
Another privately owned vacant area the city would like to redevelop is the northern Main Street area, which comprises about 4 acres roughly bounded by River Road and Main and Island streets.
"That’s an underutilized cluster of parcels that I think is really the pivoting point to connect downtown via Main Street to the waterfront. That’s the missing link right now," Wilson said.
The city will issue a call in the next few weeks for project ideas for the committee to mull.
“I’d rather have us take our time rather than just pull the trigger on things, when there could be the right investment as opposed to doing something just to do it," Tylec said.
"It will be a few years before we spend any of these funds," Wilson said.