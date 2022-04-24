North Tonawanda softball players pitch in to clean up fields

North Tonawanda Lady Jacks softball players were hard at work on the diamonds on Sunday.

But instead of wearing gloves and swinging bats, they were raking dirt, painting walls and pulling weeds.

Players from the school district's varsity, junior varsity and modified teams worked alongside parents and other volunteers to clean up the Lady Jacks softball complex at Payne Avenue and Humphrey Street.

"We just want to get our games played," said Jennifer VanHoff, vice president of the Lady Jacks booster club and mother of a varsity player.

Members of the softball booster club say they are frustrated that the school district hadn't done more to care for the diamonds, dugouts, bleachers and the complex's main building. And they contend if the varsity team's field had been properly maintained, two home games scheduled for last week and a fundraising tournament that was set for Saturday could have been played, instead of being moved or canceled.

Gregory Woytila, the North Tonawanda City School District superintendent, disagreed with those criticisms. He noted that two home games have been played this season "and then we got rain and snow for two weeks," creating unplayable conditions last week.

"We have been working on them and they have been able to play on them already this season," Woytila said. He said some grounds crew members were available last week, but the problem was wet fields, not a lack of staffing.

While the players and booster club members were frustrated about the complex's conditions, they didn't just grumble about it. They took matters – and equipment – into their own hands.

Last week, VanHoff posted a message on Facebook suggesting a volunteer cleanup. Within 20 minutes, she had received 32 replies, asking how to help. On a sunny Sunday afternoon, about 40 volunteers were toiling at the complex's three diamonds.

"Whether it be fundraising or doing stuff like this, we always can count on the parents," VanHoff said.

Not all the helpers who showed up were Lady Jacks players or their parents. Joel Eberth, who coaches a Lancaster travel softball team, brought his four-wheeled utility vehicle to help prepare the infields. "We all do this for the kids," he said.

It wasn't just the playing surfaces that required attention. Volunteers applied fresh paint to the building behind the main diamond. In some places, graffiti had to be covered up. Players touched up a mural and added their handprints around it.

The only two seniors on the varsity team, Piper VanHoff and Lexi Brennan, said their team is on the upswing. They want a home field they can be proud of where the new crop of Lady Jacks can grow together in seasons to come.

Brennan said she didn't want the district to build a new, artificial turf field, but instead to maintain the current field. "Softball is supposed to be played on dirt and grass," she said.

Piper VanHoff said she was impressed by Sunday's volunteer turnout, but thought it was work the district should have taken care of. She said the few other schools the Lady Jacks play against that still have dirt infields – rather than artificial turf – have managed to keep their fields in playable condition.

The booster club notified the superintendent and athletic director of improvements needed to be made at the complex as the season was getting started, said Selina Marshall, the club's secretary. "I would only say maybe 20% of the list we gave them got finished," she said. "The rest of it we're doing it today" with volunteers.

Booster club leaders say they have struggled for years to get the district to give proper attention to the softball complex. Woytila said the district has worked to maintain the complex, but that the facilities, including the dugouts, are a target for vandalism. Longer range, the district is looking at building a new, artificial turf field behind the high school that can better endure Western New York spring weather, he said.

