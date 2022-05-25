 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Tonawanda police to host program on civilian response to active shooter events

  Updated
The North Tonawanda Police Department plans to present a program aimed at helping city residents respond in active shooter events to help them remain safe.

The program is set for 6 p.m. June 9 in North Tonawanda Senior High School Alumni Center.

North Tonawanda Police Chief Keith Glass said in a statement that there are three stages of response in active threat situations: denial, deliberation and decisive movement.  

"Research shows that people who survive in active shooter situations go through these stages faster and take better actions at their decisive moments because they have prepared beforehand,” Glass said.

Mayor Austin J. Tylec said the best way to enhance preparedness is through a community approach.

"I believe it is important to educate our residents on how to handle tragic situations like we saw in Buffalo and Texas, while bringing our community together in times of need," Tylec said.

