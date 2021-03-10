 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Tonawanda man charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft
0 comments

North Tonawanda man charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft

Support this work for $1 a month

A federal grand jury has returned a five-count indictment charging a North Tonawanda man with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Michael Kornaker, 50, faces a minimum of two years and a maximum of 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said Kornaker "is a serial fraudster who will stop at nothing to fill his own pockets with money intended for those in need."

Kornaker was recently released from federal prison following a prior fraud conviction and was on supervised release. He is accused of fraudulently applying for a loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration between June and August 2020.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides funds to small businesses or private, non-profit organizations that suffer substantial economic injury as a result of a declared disaster, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kornaker applied for $60,500 by using the name and personal information of another person without that person’s permission, prosecutors said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News