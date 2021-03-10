North Tonawanda man charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft

A federal grand jury has returned a five-count indictment charging a North Tonawanda man with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Michael Kornaker, 50, faces a minimum of two years and a maximum of 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said Kornaker "is a serial fraudster who will stop at nothing to fill his own pockets with money intended for those in need."

Kornaker was recently released from federal prison following a prior fraud conviction and was on supervised release. He is accused of fraudulently applying for a loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration between June and August 2020.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides funds to small businesses or private, non-profit organizations that suffer substantial economic injury as a result of a declared disaster, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kornaker applied for $60,500 by using the name and personal information of another person without that person’s permission, prosecutors said.

