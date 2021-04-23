North Tonawanda library budget approved, trustees elected

A $1.7 million budget for the North Tonawanda Public Library was approved by city voters in a referendum earlier this month by a margin of 182-17, the library announced this week.

The spending plan was reduced about $300,000 from this year, primarily through cuts in personnel. The amount to be collected in property taxes was unchanged.

The library tax is collected on the school tax bills issued in September.

In the contest for two library trustee seats, Susan Grimm led the field and was elected to a five-year term with 109 votes. Nicole Grinnell, who was appointed to fill a vacancy, was elected to a four-year term with 96 votes.

John Chiarmonte received 85 votes and Marigail Sondel, a 22-year incumbent, finished last with 65 votes.

