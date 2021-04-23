 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Tonawanda library budget approved, trustees elected
0 comments

North Tonawanda library budget approved, trustees elected

Support this work for $1 a month
NIAGARA LIBRARY2 LEWIS

Patrons browse the annual book sale at North Tonawanda Public Library. 

 News file photo

A $1.7 million budget for the North Tonawanda Public Library was approved by city voters in a referendum earlier this month by a margin of 182-17, the library announced this week.

The spending plan was reduced about $300,000 from this year, primarily through cuts in personnel. The amount to be collected in property taxes was unchanged.

The library tax is collected on the school tax bills issued in September.

In the contest for two library trustee seats, Susan Grimm led the field and was elected to a five-year term with 109 votes. Nicole Grinnell, who was appointed to fill a vacancy, was elected to a four-year term with 96 votes.

John Chiarmonte received 85 votes and Marigail Sondel, a 22-year incumbent, finished last with 65 votes.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Solar photographer captures 'clearest' video of Sun taken from Earth

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News