North Tonawanda History Museum pays off foreclosure judgment

The North Tonawanda History Museum has paid off a mortgage foreclosure judgment that forced it to move.

Executive Director Howard W. Roeske Jr. said Tuesday that the museum paid $30,000 to Regent Properties of Valley Village, Calif., which held the mortgage on its former location at 54 Webster St., the former G.C. Murphy department store.

In 2019, a judgment of $176,397 plus 9% annual interest was entered against the museum, which never made a single mortgage payment after acquiring the store in 2009.

After five months of negotiations, Vadim Gorobets, the owner of Regent Properties, said he agreed to settle.

"In addition to the judgment, it cleared up old legal fees and accounting fees that had been on our books since 2010," said Roeske, who took charge in 2018.

The museum moved to the former Deluxe Lanes, 712 Oliver St., in February 2019. Roeske said it will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays until March 20, when a used book sale will begin.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.