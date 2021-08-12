North Tonawanda debates future of cryptocurrency power plant project

The Senate passed that bill June 8, calling it a moratorium until the Department of Environmental Conservation explores the issue. The Assembly hasn't acted.

"We must determine whether growth of the proof-of-work authentication industry is incompatible with our greenhouse gas emission targets established in law, or has other significant detrimental impacts to our air, water, or public health," said a memo filed with the bill.

Rather than pay huge utility bills, Digihost decided it would be more economical to buy its own power plant.

"We commend the forward-thinking officials who have supported this project and are willing to keep an open dialogue with local officials who have questions or concerns about this new and emerging industry," a Digihost statement said.

Tylec and Pecoraro said Fortistar's power plant has been operating recently at about 10% of capacity. Some work already has begun at the Erie Avenue site, including digging trenches for wiring, Tylec said at Tuesday's Council workshop.

Tylec wants to hold the mandatory public hearing Aug. 31 so the Council can act on a moratorium before the city Planning Commission votes Sept. 8 on allowing the concrete pads for the shipping containers.