North Tonawanda considers exceeding tax cap for 2022

The North Tonawanda Common Council is to vote Tuesday on a law allowing it to exceed the state-mandated property tax cap in its 2022 budget – but officials insisted that doesn't mean they will do so.

The cap on an increase in the amount to be collected in taxes is about 2.1%, City Accountant Jeffrey Zellner said at a public hearing Tuesday.

"This is just a tool. It doesn't mean we're going over, or not," Zellner said.

In response to a resident's question about a tax hike, Council President Robert E. Pecoraro said, "You will not see a huge increase, no."

Mayor Arthur G. Pappas must send the Council a tentative budget by Oct. 1.

The city's general fund balance, or surplus, stood at slightly over $5 million at the end of 2020, Zellner said. Alderman Frank DiBernardo said current estimates call for a $200,000 addition to that this year.

A state audit in 2020 criticized the city's fiscal management and its steadily decreasing fund balance.

