 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Tonawanda considers exceeding tax cap for 2022
0 comments

North Tonawanda considers exceeding tax cap for 2022

Support this work for $1 a month
North Tonawanda City Hall

North Tonawanda City Hall. 

 Thomas J. Prohaska

The North Tonawanda Common Council is to vote Tuesday on a law allowing it to exceed the state-mandated property tax cap in its 2022 budget – but officials insisted that doesn't mean they will do so.

The cap on an increase in the amount to be collected in taxes is about 2.1%, City Accountant Jeffrey Zellner said at a public hearing Tuesday.

"This is just a tool. It doesn't mean we're going over, or not," Zellner said.

In response to a resident's question about a tax hike, Council President Robert E. Pecoraro said, "You will not see a huge increase, no."

Mayor Arthur G. Pappas must send the Council a tentative budget by Oct. 1.

The city's general fund balance, or surplus, stood at slightly over $5 million at the end of 2020, Zellner said. Alderman Frank DiBernardo said current estimates call for a $200,000 addition to that this year.

A state audit in 2020 criticized the city's fiscal management and its steadily decreasing fund balance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Longest dog ears among 2022 Guinness World Records

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News