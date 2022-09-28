 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Tonawanda City Market to celebrate banner year Saturday

The North Tonawanda City Market, Robinson Street and Payne Avenue, will mark a banner year with celebration and recognition ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

In a press release, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin J. Tylec noted that the market this year has seen street and sidewalk improvements, installation of a building mural and a veterans' wall and a record number of shoppers.

In addition, he noted, it recently was ranked as the second-best farmers market in New York State and the 13th best in the nation. It is open year round.

Tylec and City Market manager Chris Delprince was give recognition to all who helped in the improvements, along with market vendor Senek Farms of Ransomville, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. 

The program also will feature music from North Tonawanda Police Officer Ben Pasiak and his band, shopping bag giveaways to the first 200 shoppers sand $10 Double Up Food Bucks as part of Double Up Awareness Week for recipients of SNAP benefits.

Reporter

Dale Anderson

