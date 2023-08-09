Greyson Woods of North Tonawanda can't help but attract attention.

Supermarkets, amusement parks, restaurants. Wherever he goes, perfect strangers stop in their tracks to look at him.

"When we go out in public, people want pictures with him," his mother Angel Zawadzki said. "I'd say he's like a little Western New York celebrity."

That's life when you're a 2-year-old with a mullet.

"Baby Joe Dirt" – Greyson's nickname inspired by the David Spade movie – has made it to the final round of the Mullet Champ 2023 Kids Mullet Digital Contest. He's among 25 kids ages 1 to 12 competing for a $5,000 prize and the title of the nation's best kids mullet.

Even before Greyson was born, he had a full head of hair, Zawadzki said. He had so much hair, it was visible on Zawadzki's 25-week sonogram when she was pregnant.

He was born with a full head of thick hair and by the time Greyson was 4 months old, his hair was long enough to put in a ponytail.

Greyson got his first haircut – the mullet – when he was 18 months old, Zawadzki said.

"His haircut was chosen for him when he was like 2 months old," she said.

Now, the mullet is part of Greyson and he knows he has a unique haircut. He gets upset when family members joke about cutting it, Zawadzki said.

His light brown hair encapsulates the mullet motto "business in the front, party in the back." Cut short in the front, Greyson's hair flows down his back ending in delicate baby curls.

To maintain his style, Greyson gets his hair cut about every six weeks at the Gentlemen's Club barber shop in North Tonawanda.

If the time ever comes when Greyson wants to change up his look, his mom says it will be his decision. But, it will definitely take some time to get used to, dad Mike Woods said.

"I can't picture him without a mullet," Woods said. "It's not gonna be Greyson without it. He's had a mullet like literally his whole life."

His older siblings, Jayden, 8, and Juliana, 6, like their brother's mullet. Jayden used to have a mullet, too, and might grow one again, he said.

Zawadzki said she entered her son in the mullet contest just for fun. She never imagined Greyson would make it this far.

"We didn't think we were even going to get to the second round," she said. "But I've been shocked to see how many people have supported us on Facebook and everything like that. It's pretty cool."

Voting for the mullet competition is open until Friday. People can vote for their favorite mullet once per day. Voters can also donate money to the charity Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors in a contestant's name.

After voting closes, judges score each mullet. The score, number of votes and donation totals are combined to determine the winner.

To vote for Greyson, go to mulletchamp.com/kids_and_teens/greyson-woods-baby-joe-dirt.