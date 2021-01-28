North Tonawanda borrows money to pay bills, but leaders say all is well

A state audit last year predicted that the City of North Tonawanda would not have enough money on hand to pay its bills by early 2021.

That prediction was correct.

The Common Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to borrow $4.2 million for 90 days to tide the city over until residents begin paying city property tax bills in April.

City Accountant Jeffrey Zellner said a $3.9 million payment to the state retirement system is due Monday, and the city will be able to make that payment.

Monday is also the day the city will sell its tax anticipation notes. The last time it did so, in 2012, the interest rate was 1.01%.

Zellner called the borrowing "a routine thing that used to be done."

Since 2012, the city had been borrowing money from other internal funds, such as water and sewer, to keep the general fund functioning during February and March.

However, the State Comptroller's audit called for halting that practice, saying such internal borrowings are generally not recommended. Zellner told the Council last August that they are not illegal.

The audit said the city's budget is structurally unbalanced and will continue to be unless changes are made in fiscal policy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month