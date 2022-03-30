North Tonawanda announces grand marshal for Dyngus Day parade

David "Bozo" Matecki will serve as the grand marshal of the second annual North Tonawanda Dyngus Day parade, scheduled for 5 p.m. April 18 on Oliver Street from 10th Avenue to Thompson Street.

North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch organizes the parade, which will be followed by a party at Heritage Park, 166 Oliver St., hosted by the Sweeney Hose Company.

Matecki, 84, is a lifelong North Tonawanda resident who worked at Glidden Tools for 50 years, and still works part time at the city-run Deerwood Golf Course.

He's also been a member of the heavily Polish-American Third Warders Social Club since 1955.

"One of the reasons for starting our Dyngus Day celebration was to bring attention and life back to an area that holds immense cultural significance in our city," the Neighborhood Watch said in its announcement of Matecki's honor.

"We believe Bozo perfectly represents the history and culture of the community and are excited to have him leading this year’s parade," the group said.

