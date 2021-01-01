North Buffalo man succumbed to Covid-19; virus infected others in household

"They all had different symptoms, length of symptoms and severity. Unfortunately, my dad's, his was the worst," said Aaron Kutas.

Thomas Kutas tested positive for the novel coronavirus about a week after Thanksgiving while being treated at Sister's Hospital, said Aaron Kutas. He said his father was eventually transferred to St. Joseph Campus.

"I am a social worker. I received my first vaccination (for the Covid-19 virus) the day after my dad's funeral. It was very bittersweet," Aaron Kutas said.

Thomas Kutas grew up in the city's Riverside neighborhood and was a military veteran who served a year in Vietnam, from November 1969 to November 1970.

"He was kind of a quiet family man. He was a softball coach at Hertel/North Park for over 30 years. He also coached the Holy Angels varsity softball team," Aaron Kutas said.

"My dad was very proud to be Polish, and loved all the traditions: Dyngus Day and Christmas Eve. He enjoyed listening to polka music every Sunday. He loved the Broadway Market. He loved going there for the sights, sounds, smells and tastes," Aaron Kutas said.

Thomas Kutas is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Susan Langer; two sons, Aaron and Adam; a daughter, Rachel Piazza, and two grandchildren.

