Nonprofit leader who spent $61K on personal expenses admits to tax charge

An official with the African American Cultural Center on Masten Avenue pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor tax charge for spending money from another nonprofit on her personal expenses.

Jacqueline Mines, who admitted to willful failure to file an income tax return in 2018, spent $61,477 in funds from Helping Families & Children in America, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Bonanno said during the plea hearing.

Community leaders seek intervention at African American Cultural Center The executive director of the African American Cultural Center was fired last week, days after publicly accusing the board of directors of unprofessional and unethical conduct.

Mines' LinkedIn account lists her as president and CEO of Helping Families & Children in America, founded in 2006. Mines described the mission of the nonprofit as providing families and children with the proper skills and tools they need to live a healthier and productive lifestyle. The services include parenting training, behavioral modification training, mentoring, life coaching and restorative justice training.

Charity watchdog Guidestar said the organization's exempt status was revoked by the IRS for failure to file a tax return for three consecutive years and said "further investigation and due diligence are warranted.”

Mines, who declined comment on her guilty plea, said she is no longer executive director of the African American Cultural Center, but remains a board member. When The Buffalo News called the center to ask who is serving as executive director, a person answering the phone said Mines holds the post. A message left for the center's board chairperson seeking clarification on Mines' role at the center was not immediately returned.

The African American Cultural Center was not mentioned during Monday's hearing.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy set sentencing for April 5.

Sentencing guidelines call for a jail sentence of four to six months and a fine of between $4,000 and $40,000, although McCarthy is not required to adhere to the recommended sentence.

Mines owes $18,842 in restitution to the IRS.

She was released on her own recognizance.

When Mines assumed the role of interim executive director of the African American Cultural Center in September 2021, some said the center was embroiled in turmoil.

Tina Washington-Abubeker, who had been fired as administrator, called for community oversight of the East Side institution that's home to the Paul Robeson Theatre because of what she called her difficulties with improper board interference.