After 17 years, the nonprofit Buffalo ReUse is emptying its shelves for the last time.

The organization's now-defunct store is clearing out its space at 296 E. Ferry St. this weekend.

Volunteers were set to come together for a final community service work day and community resource giveaway on Saturday to divest the nonprofit of what remained of its inventory. However, its for-profit successor, Buffalo ReUse Action at 980 Northampton St., will remain in business, according to store manager Kevin Hayes.

Buffalo ReUse was founded in 2006 by Hayes and others as an nonprofit organization that salvaged vintage materials off of old houses and buildings – from door knobs and radiators to spindles and leaded glass window. At the time, it was the only organization of its kind in the city that was dedicated to deconstructing homes slated for demolition and making the contents available for sale.

"Then we lost control of that in 2011, and then we started ReUse Action, which is a for-profit business," said Hayes.

He said recently the volunteers who were running the nonprofit were told to vacate by the building owner on East Ferry Street because the owner had a different use for the building.

"That was in November, and then they ceased operations on Dec. 1 at that location," Hayes said.

Hayes, who is still secretary for the nonprofit arm of the business, said Buffalo ReUse Action offered to help Buffalo ReUse clean out the East Ferry building in exchange for being taken over by the for-profit.

"So the nonprofit continues to operate under new management, but it's not running a store any more," Hayes said. "In other words, all of the sales activity is happening at ReUse Action."

Hayes said everything left at the East Ferry store had to be removed by the end of the day Saturday. Originally, they were given until the end of December, but the blizzard and other weather events made intervened.

"Occasionally, on weekends, we would sell cheap and give away materials. And so, [Saturday] is the last time we're going to be doing that. Then we'll be finished over there," said Hayes.

Much of what has already been removed is reclaimed materials, including furniture, hardware, plumbing, electrical and lighting fixtures that were transferred to the store on Northampton Street, he added.

"We've just been trying to move the rest of the stuff. Quite a bit of it has been disposed of in the dumpsters, because it just wasn't saleable, basically," Hayes said.

Otherwise, the for-profit business remains in business, even other similar businesses in the city have closed, said Hayes.

"So ReUse Action is positioned very well to provide these materials to the community, and to receive donations and all those things," Hayes said.