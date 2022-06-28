 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

None of Buffalo's outdoor pools will open this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
carousel construction

The empty swimming pool and circular splash pool at the Asarese Matters Community Center on Grant Street in 2020. Community swimming pools in the city were closed in the summer of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 Derek Gee / News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

None of the City of Buffalo's nine outdoor pools will open this summer because the city could not find enough certified lifeguards, Mayor Byron Brown said Tuesday.

"The number that we need to open all of our pools is about 80 and right now we’re at about 20," Brown said at a Tuesday press conference. "That’s what we’re seeing all over the country, that the interest right now in people serving as lifeguards is down."

However, the city's two indoor pools at Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy Park will be open with extended hours. Fees will also be waived.

“We’re looking to provide the most swimming opportunity available for the restricted amount of lifeguards,” said Andy Rabb, Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Recreation.

Buffalo is not alone in not being able to find lifeguards with many cities and other government entities struggling to fill the need.

“The decision to not open our outdoor pools this summer came down to the safety and welfare of our residents," Brown said in a statement. "We realize this decision will disappoint the hundreds of youngsters and adults who enjoy spending summer hours at our outdoor swimming pools, but the bottom line is we don’t have the number of lifeguards required to keep our residents safe.”

People are also reading…

Ten of the city's splash pads will open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day. The Allison Park splash pad is slated to open once repairs are made.

The city posted new hours for the indoor pools, which open Friday:

Cazenovia Pool, 626 Abbott Road

Monday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday – Closed

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lovejoy Pool, 1171 E. Lovejoy St.

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Editorial Intern

I'm an intern for the editorial team. I completed my undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Michigan-Flint and Syracuse University respectively. Proud Michigander who has become acquainted with Upstate New York.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio, Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News