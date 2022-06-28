None of Buffalo's outdoor pools will open this summer

None of the City of Buffalo's nine outdoor pools will open this summer because the city could not find enough certified lifeguards, Mayor Byron Brown said Tuesday.
"The number that we need to open all of our pools is about 80 and right now we’re at about 20," Brown said at a Tuesday press conference. "That’s what we’re seeing all over the country, that the interest right now in people serving as lifeguards is down."
However, the city's two indoor pools at Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy Park will be open with extended hours. Fees will also be waived.
“We’re looking to provide the most swimming opportunity available for the restricted amount of lifeguards,” said Andy Rabb, Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Recreation.
Buffalo is not alone in not being able to find lifeguards with many cities and other government entities struggling to fill the need.
“The decision to not open our outdoor pools this summer came down to the safety and welfare of our residents," Brown said in a statement. "We realize this decision will disappoint the hundreds of youngsters and adults who enjoy spending summer hours at our outdoor swimming pools, but the bottom line is we don’t have the number of lifeguards required to keep our residents safe.”
People are also reading…
Ten of the city's splash pads will open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day. The Allison Park splash pad is slated to open once repairs are made.
The city posted new hours for the indoor pools, which open Friday:
Cazenovia Pool, 626 Abbott Road
Monday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday – Closed
Support Local Journalism
Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lovejoy Pool, 1171 E. Lovejoy St.
Monday – Closed
Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.