Noco makes another deal, acquiring Shanor Electric Supply
Noco has struck another deal, acquiring Shanor Electric Supply, an electric distributor and lighting supplier based in the Town of Tonawanda.

The sale price was not announced. Shanor will continue to operate as an independent company, with its contractor showroom, main distribution center and business offices on Military Road, and a residential lighting showroom in Orchard Park. All 41 of its employees will remain with the company.

“Our new partnership with Noco, another locally owned business, will help elevate our offerings and bring a renewed focus on convenience, service and innovation to our business," said John Shanor, general manager, Shanor Electric Supply. The business was founded in 1958.

Noco last year formed Noco Enterprises to focus on deals and acquisitions, to diversify and grow the Tonawanda-based business. Noco just reached a $120 million deal involving solar energy produced by 15 solar arrays, and acquired Buffalo River Compost.

