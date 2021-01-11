Noco embraces solar power on larger scale with $120 million deal

Noco is taking a bigger step into solar power, with a program enabling residential and commercial customers to support solar energy without installing panels on their roofs.
As part of a community solar initiative, Noco Electric, a division of Noco Energy, has signed a master contract to lease and operate 15 solar arrays. Noco customers can sign contracts under which they essentially purchase solar energy that Noco adds to the power grid from the arrays, while also demonstrating their own commitment to solar power.
"We've done smaller community solar projects in the range of 1 million kilowatt hours," said James Dentinger, president of Noco Enterprises. "This is a 60-million kilowatt hour (annual) commitment that we're making."
Noco's 30-year master contract is valued at $120 million. Noco is buying the solar credits from the 15 arrays, which are located within the service territories of National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas. The majority of the arrays are in Western New York.
"The biggest issue for these (solar array) developers is trying to find a business or a homeowner willing to take a long-term commitment," Dentinger said. "They need that commitment so they can go out and finance these deals."
New York state has promoted community solar as part of its NY-Sun initiative, aimed at making solar power more accessible to homes, businesses and communities.
Noco's newest solar energy initiative reflects the ongoing evolution of the Town of Tonawanda-based company, which in 2019 sold 33 convenience stores and its Town of Tonawanda fuel terminal to Marathon Petroleum.
In a separate deal involving sustainable industry, Noco has acquired Buffalo River Compost, on Ensign Street in South Buffalo. Buffalo River Compost was launched in 2017 by Brian Murphy in partnership with a Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper river habitat restoration project. Murphy is remaining with Buffalo River Compost.
"Food waste and composting is probably going to be the next large growth area in sustainability," Dentinger said. Noco is looking for a second location for Buffalo River Compost, to support an expected expanded customer base, he said.
Matt Glynn