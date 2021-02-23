No sign of a quick border reopening ahead of Biden-Trudeau meeting

As officials work to end border shutdown, locals with homes in Canada grow weary For Western New Yorkers who have owned second homes in Canada for years, if not generations, the border shutdown still breeds uncertainty.

"Those decisions are significant, and it's in our interest to make sure that we're collaborating, coordinating," said the official, who asked not to be identified by name.

The senior administration official also said that there will be announcements pertaining to Canada on several issues over the next few days.

"We have an entire week's worth of Canada planned out for you," the Biden administration official said. "We're going to have announcements that are going to come out from the Department of State, the Department of Transportation and others on follow-on actions that are going to take place."

Biden's executive order called for diplomatic consultations with Canada and Mexico and development of a new border plan by Feb. 4. But Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said: "The process has been delayed."

Higgins said that Canada's lingering concerns about the pandemic remained an issue in a conversation he had Saturday with Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer.

When Higgins suggested broadening the border limits to allow for more family reunification and property visits, Finer "pushed back a little bit," noting that the Canadians were implementing stricter border crossing requirements, Higgins said.