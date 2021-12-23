'No roof. Outdoor football': Bills' study hints at stadium experience sought by Pegulas

“We haven’t designed it yet,” Raccuia said. “Does (the partial roof) cover 360 degrees of the stadium? Or does it cover just the sidelines? Or is it horseshoe shaped? Some of that’s going to be predicated on wind and sun analysis. Some of that is going to be predicated on whether the stadium is completely enclosed or not. … We’re not there yet. We’ve got to figure all that out.”

The study analyzed each of the three locations and the feasibility of renovating Highmark Stadium. State and team officials had previously refused to make the documents public because they were produced on behalf of the Bills by consultants CAA ICON and Populous. But the state posted a cache of documents on the website of Empire State Development, along with a note stating it was doing so with the Bills’ permission.

“There’s nothing in it that we haven’t been saying since May,” said Raccuia, who leads negotiations with the state and Erie County on behalf of the Pegulas. “The idea that there’s something (additional) in our reports, this was our way of saying, ‘No there’s not.’ ”

