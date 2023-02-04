Buffalo escaped the worst of the extreme cold Saturday that gripped the East Coast, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Lowest temperature at the NWS office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga was just zero at 4:15 a.m., a far cry from the mark of minus 9 set in 1918.

Minus 9 was the coldest it got in Erie County, according to NWS spotters. That frigid figure was seen in East Aurora and Holland. Elsewhere, spotters saw minus 14 in East Bethany in Genesee County, minus 12 in the Town of Grove in Allegany County and minus 11 in Warsaw in Wyoming County.

Wind chills were more extreme. A reading of minus 24 was seen near Canaseraga in Allegany County, while Delevan in Cattaraugus County had minus 23. Coldest at the Buffalo Airport was minus 14.

Temperatures rebounded during the day Saturday. By 6 p.m., it was 25 and rising at the airport, en route to above the freezing mark overnight.

Sunday's forecast calls for a high near 40 with a stiff breeze and a chance of rain showers. The rain is expected turn back to snow overnight, but with little accumulation.

Outlook for Monday is pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday should see another warmup into upper 40s, along with rain showers.