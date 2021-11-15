'No questions asked' for eligible adults to get Covid boosters, Poloncarz says

In the face of rising Covid cases, local officials from Buffalo to New York City began taking matters into their own hands Monday and started urging vaccinated adults to get booster shots to protect themselves amid growing worries about worsening pandemic problems.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there would be “no questions asked” if time-eligible adults want to get a booster, no matter what federal guidelines suggest about who is and who is not yet eligible.

With health officials worried that people vaccinated earlier this year are seeing their Covid protections reduced, local officials say boosters for adults 18 and over – those who have gotten the Pfizer or Moderna shots more than six months ago and the Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months ago – should be gotten as soon as possible.

The Buffalo News asked the Hochul administration Monday if the state could move ahead with such a program, given both guidance from Washington about who should be eligible – such as those in certain occupations and with certain health conditions – and whether New York State has the supply to meet such an increased demand for boosters.