No parades, grills or beer: Firefighters and vets bemoan loss of tradition at Erie County Fair

A decadeslong tradition at the Erie County Fair has come to an end, and that is not sitting well with some firefighters and veterans.
The fair sets aside Firefighters Day and Veterans Day to recognize the two groups. They are admitted for free on their day, and in the past they set up tents, grills and chairs, and have a few beers on the infield of the Buffalo Raceway track where their families often join them. Each group also marched in a parade in front of the grandstand.
But the parades, the grills and the beer are out this year.
Fair officials say the issue is about consistency and safety, but they are taking steps to continue to thank and honor both groups. That includes offering each firefighter, veteran, active military and auxiliary members who attend on their free admission day a $10 voucher for food or midway rides.
None of that is removing the sting for some of the affected groups.
"I think it's really terrible, to tell you the truth," said Bob Pattison of East Seneca Volunteer Fire Company.
"It’s a good time for veterans and firemen to get together and visit with each other," said John Farrell, a veteran and a member of the West Falls Volunteer Fire Company. "I don’t see firefighters from another company unless we’re fighting a fire."
The world has changed in the past several years, Fair Manager Jessica Underberg wrote in a letter to the two groups.
"While the Veterans Day and Firefighters Day parades and infield dugouts were an annual tradition for many years, the security and liability concerns have necessitated the need to no longer have the parades and infield dugouts as part of our program and begin new traditions to express our gratitude to our veterans and firefighters," the letter states.
Farrell, who also is a veteran, said he invites his family members to come and spend the day at the fair, where they go on midway rides and enjoy some of the fair food.
"As a father of three, I still spend lots of money that day on food, on drinks on ride passes so my family gets a good experience," Pattison said. "At a time of turmoil, we put on our Class 1 uniforms and get in that parade. We march around for our pride for what we do on our own time."
The fair plans to reserve three picnic shelters in Hickory Tree Park as designated meeting spots for firefighters and veterans after a veteran suggested it would be nice to have a place to meet, Underberg said.
"However, for liability reasons, alcoholic beverages and grills will not be allowed in the picnic area," Underberg said in her letter.
Some firefighters speculated that the move is tied to economics and the fair wants them to buy food from vendors.
The change has nothing to do with economics, Underberg said. The fair paid premiums to winners in the parades, but the $10 vouchers will cost much more, Underberg said.
"To not even allow them a parade in recognition of their service that they so freely give, I think is a travesty," Farrell said.
Support Local Journalism
Jim Manley, chairman of the West Seneca Joint Veterans Committee, said the annual Veterans Day on the infield was a good day for comradeship and meeting new people.
"It's a shame they're stopping it," Manley said. "Over the years it has gotten smaller, some of the units have shrunk quite a bit."
There was not a specific incident that caused the Erie County Agricultural Society Board to change the procedures, Underberg said. Rather, it was a culmination of things over the years and fair security pointing to the dugouts and grills as a major weak point, she said.
"For instance, we check diaper bags at the gates. But on Veterans Day and Firemen's Day we open the gate to vehicles to pull in with grills, propane, carving knives, forks, beverages," she said.
The fair inspects every propane tank of its vendors for safety, and keeps a map of every location where there is a
tank, she said. But propane tanks brought to the dugouts were never inspected, she said.
And she said, some people took the fun that happens in the dugouts and parade too far.
"Our security folks and our insurance folks have been warning us about these events for a couple of years," Underberg said.
She said there were discussions last year about what to do if the fair's parking lots filled up, and someone noted that cars used to park on the raceway infield, but times have changed and the security director ruled that out.
Companies erecting tents on the fairgrounds are vetted and have proper insurance, and the tents must be flame retardant, she said. But the tents erected by firefighters and veterans were never checked, she said.
The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and last year the dugouts and parades for the firemen and veterans were canceled due to Covid-19 precautions.
Underberg said the decision to end the dugouts and the parades had been discussed since last fall, and the fair did meet with a group of firefighters and veterans.
"We still want to honor the veterans and firemen," Underberg said.
The fair is continuing the honor services for veterans on the infield and firefighters at the Firemen's building, as well the Catholic Mass on Veterans Day.
The daily retreat ceremony honoring a veteran will continue, and there will be a daily firefighter honoree as well.
Not every reaction was negative. Mike Ruesch, chief of the Armor Fire Company, which is on site providing fire protection every day of the fair, acknowledged there are lots of opinions.
"We're fully on board with the Agricultural Society with the decisions they make in terms of the fair," he said. "The whole infield activity has always been something that personally, I don't know much about, seeing as we're on the outside doing fire protection for the grounds."
One veteran contacted by The Buffalo News had no opinion on it, and Underberg said that in addition to complaints, she has heard from several people who said they stopped bringing their children to the infield because of the behavior of other firefighters.
"We still want to give them their day, we just want to do it in a way that is more family friendly, that is more conscious of our safety, security and liability," she said.