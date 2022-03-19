No parades, grills or beer: Firefighters and vets bemoan loss of tradition at Erie County Fair

The world has changed in the past several years, Fair Manager Jessica Underberg wrote in a letter to the two groups.

"While the Veterans Day and Firefighters Day parades and infield dugouts were an annual tradition for many years, the security and liability concerns have necessitated the need to no longer have the parades and infield dugouts as part of our program and begin new traditions to express our gratitude to our veterans and firefighters," the letter states.

Farrell, who also is a veteran, said he invites his family members to come and spend the day at the fair, where they go on midway rides and enjoy some of the fair food.

"As a father of three, I still spend lots of money that day on food, on drinks on ride passes so my family gets a good experience," Pattison said. "At a time of turmoil, we put on our Class 1 uniforms and get in that parade. We march around for our pride for what we do on our own time."

The fair plans to reserve three picnic shelters in Hickory Tree Park as designated meeting spots for firefighters and veterans after a veteran suggested it would be nice to have a place to meet, Underberg said.