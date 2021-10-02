No new contract talks set as strike at Mercy Hospital goes on

"We are certainly willing to resume negotiations," Catholic Health spokesperson JoAnn Cavanaugh said in a written statement. "We presented a full package on Thursday, and CWA must do the same."

Debora Hayes, the area director for the Communications Workers of America, said Friday that the union did not have enough time to consider Catholic Health's staffing proposal because it came just hours before the strike.

“You cannot come in the night before a strike starts and make your first serious proposal on staffing, and expect we’re going to be able to digest all kinds of information, all kinds of data, and then intelligently write a proposal that will deal with their work conditions," Hayes said.

Catholic Health provided its most recent offer to the union before the strike, a pitch that included a minimum average wage raise of 3% in the first year, with some jobs getting bigger increases, followed by 2% raises in the second and third years and 2.75% in the fourth.

In that proposal, Catholic Health officials stated that the company would "invest" $20 million to improve staffing and would use "targeted staffing ratios to build corresponding staffing grids."