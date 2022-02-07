No national historic status for Voelker's, but local designation is possible

The former Voelker’s Bowling Center in North Buffalo does not qualify as a national historic landmark, according to a consultant's recent analysis.

So the building's owner, without being able to gain historic tax credits, should not be “saddled” with putting $1 million into the building at 680 Amherst St. just to stabilize it, said attorney Mark Romanowski, who represents building owner Krista Voelker.

+3 Voelker's Lanes up for local landmarking – over owner's opposition "I get the front door is still 120 years old, but I don’t get why they want to save this building that’s falling down," Krista Voelker said. "We’re just basically in disagreement with what it is."

The building has no historical value that would make it eligible as a national historic landmark, Romanowski said. A consultant was hired to do a historic analysis and consulted with the New York State Historic Preservation Office about the building, he added.

“The key determination was a lack of architectural integrity that would take it back to the turn of the last century for purposes of having historic value,” Romanowski said at a recent Common Council committee meeting.

North Common Council Member Joseph Golombek said he is still waiting for the development plan from the owner that he asked for in September. And he is considering local landmarking a larger portion of the building than he originally proposed.

