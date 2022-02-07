 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No national historic status for Voelker's, but local designation is possible
Voelker's Bowling (copy)

Voelker's Bowling, 680 Amherst St., has been closed since the onset of the pandemic. The owner want to redevelop the property while preservationists press to keep the building standing. 

 John Hickey

The former Voelker’s Bowling Center in North Buffalo does not qualify as a national historic landmark, according to a consultant's recent analysis.

So the building's owner, without being able to gain historic tax credits, should not be “saddled” with putting $1 million into the building at 680 Amherst St. just to stabilize it, said attorney Mark Romanowski, who represents building owner Krista Voelker.

The building has no historical value that would make it eligible as a national historic landmark, Romanowski said. A consultant was hired to do a historic analysis and consulted with the New York State Historic Preservation Office about the building, he added.

“The key determination was a lack of architectural integrity that would take it back to the turn of the last century for purposes of having historic value,” Romanowski said at a recent Common Council committee meeting.

North Common Council Member Joseph Golombek said he is still waiting for the development plan from the owner that he asked for in September. And he is considering local landmarking a larger portion of the building than he originally proposed.

A local historic landmark designation could make the property eligible for other tax credits, including brownfield tax credits. And the property could meet national standards in the future if the owner does some restoration to the building, said Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture and Culture.

The city’s Preservation Board submitted a local landmarking application for the entire building and recommended its approval by the Council in July.

Legally, the whole building could gain a local landmark designation because it meets the criteria, said Golombek, whose district includes the bowling alley. But he has been trying to strike a compromise between Voelker and preservationists, including landmarking a portion of the building.

“Originally, what my compromise position was going to be: save the corner structure. That would be like where the bar area is. That is the building that goes back 100 and some years,” he said. “I’m going to meet maybe the preservationists halfway now, and I’m going to do everything perhaps that was the (1941) building and earlier.”

Built in 1842, the well-known bowling alley, restaurant and bar was originally a hotel and tavern operated by Voelker’s great-grandfather. The hotel was located across from what would be a gateway to the Pan-American Exposition in 1901. The building was expanded into a bowling alley by 1941, as documented by Preservation Board staff.

Voelker had run the family-owned business for 12 years until she shut it down early last year due to Covid-19-related business restrictions.

She applied for permission to tear down the bowling alley, restaurant and bar, along with three neighboring two-story residential buildings, with hopes of redeveloping the properties.

In September, Voelker had workers take down an animated neon "Voelker's Bowling” sign perched on the façade of the building. A portion of a protective wall also was removed.

Voelker said the neon sign didn’t fully work and was in danger of falling off the building, potentially hurting someone at the nearby bus stop.

But Golombek and Council President Darius Pridgen directed the city’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services to issue a cease-and-desist order, directing Voelker to stop any actions that would affect the structure or exterior of the building.

