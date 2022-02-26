 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No more vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center, masks mandate lifted for Erie County buildings
0 comments
breaking

No more vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center, masks mandate lifted for Erie County buildings

Support this work for $1 a month
mask mandate (copy)

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he will rescind the county's mask mandate if Gov. Kathy Hochul rescinds the state's mask mandate.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

The vaccine mandate to enter KeyBank Center will be lifted and masks will no longer be required to enter Erie County-owned buildings starting Monday, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced Saturday.

The end of the mandates follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding Covid-19 prevention.

“The CDC’s Community Level indicators show that Erie County is on the right track in the fight against the virus, and our own information about COVID-19 in the community corroborates what they are seeing. Cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, which is very encouraging,” Poloncarz said in a statement. “With this evidence in hand, the mask mandate in Erie County buildings will be lifted as of Monday February 28. We are still closely monitoring the spread of the virus and will take other actions as necessary and when possible.”

Poloncarz added via Twitter that "this action does not affect the state-imposed mask mandates for schools or health care, which remain in effect."

By the new guidelines, Erie County is in the "medium" category for the level of Covid-19 in the community.

The CDC recommends people who are most vulnerable to infection continue to consider wearing a mask and maintaining distance from others in crowded or close spaces, said Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein.

"That applies to people who live with, work with or care for those most vulnerable as well," she said.

The lifting of the vaccine mandate at KeyBank Center means Sabres fans will no longer have to show proof of vaccination.

It also means college hoops fans won't have to show proof of vaccination  to watch the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 17 and 19.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News