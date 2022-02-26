No more vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center, masks mandate lifted for Erie County buildings

The vaccine mandate to enter KeyBank Center will be lifted and masks will no longer be required to enter Erie County-owned buildings starting Monday, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced Saturday.

The end of the mandates follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding Covid-19 prevention.

“The CDC’s Community Level indicators show that Erie County is on the right track in the fight against the virus, and our own information about COVID-19 in the community corroborates what they are seeing. Cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, which is very encouraging,” Poloncarz said in a statement. “With this evidence in hand, the mask mandate in Erie County buildings will be lifted as of Monday February 28. We are still closely monitoring the spread of the virus and will take other actions as necessary and when possible.”

Poloncarz added via Twitter that "this action does not affect the state-imposed mask mandates for schools or health care, which remain in effect."

By the new guidelines, Erie County is in the "medium" category for the level of Covid-19 in the community.