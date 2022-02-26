No more vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center, mask mandate lifted for Erie County buildings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties are now considered at medium risk, while Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are considered on the low level.

“The CDC’s Community Level indicators show that Erie County is on the right track in the fight against the virus, and our own information about Covid-19 in the community corroborates what they are seeing. Cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, which is very encouraging,” Poloncarz said in a statement.

“With this evidence in hand, the mask mandate in Erie County buildings will be lifted as of Monday Feb. 28. We are still closely monitoring the spread of the virus and will take other actions as necessary and when possible.”

According to Erie County, 83 county residents tested positive for Covid on Friday, and the 7-day positivity rate was 3.3%.

Hochul announced Saturday that statewide hospitalizations fell below 2,000 for the first time since Nov. 14, and that 33 people died.