No more vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center, mask mandate lifted for Erie County buildings

Starting Monday, you won't have to show a vaccine card to go into KeyBank Center.
You also won't have to wear a mask to enter any Erie County-owned building.
On Saturday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Covid-19 measures, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced his decision to lift the two mandates.
It marks another step toward a post-pandemic life.
Still, there are many situations where masks are still required, including all schools in New York State.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said state officials are reviewing new guidance from the Centers for Disea…
But even masks in schools may soon be a thing of the past.
When Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces on Feb. 10, she said it was possible the mask requirement in schools could be lifted March 7.
She said she planned to look at certain metrics the week many students will return from the weeklong February break. That week starts Monday. Students have been asked to administer home Covid tests before they return to school.
On Friday, the CDC announced new metrics for measuring the spread of Covid-19. Under those new metrics, more than 70% of the U.S. population live in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals, so they longer need to wear masks.
Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties are now considered at medium risk, while Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are considered on the low level.
“The CDC’s Community Level indicators show that Erie County is on the right track in the fight against the virus, and our own information about Covid-19 in the community corroborates what they are seeing. Cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, which is very encouraging,” Poloncarz said in a statement.
“With this evidence in hand, the mask mandate in Erie County buildings will be lifted as of Monday Feb. 28. We are still closely monitoring the spread of the virus and will take other actions as necessary and when possible.”
According to Erie County, 83 county residents tested positive for Covid on Friday, and the 7-day positivity rate was 3.3%.
Hochul announced Saturday that statewide hospitalizations fell below 2,000 for the first time since Nov. 14, and that 33 people died.
Nearly 300,000 Western New Yorkers have contracted Covid-19 since March 2020 and 3,782 have…
"New York State continues to lead the way in beating back Covid, but we must continue to work together to fight this virus," Hochul said in a statement. "These positive trends are a result of New Yorkers' hard work and dedication to protecting one another. If you or your child haven't gotten your shot, sign up today to help us in our ongoing fight against Covid-19."
The CDC still recommends people who are most vulnerable to infection continue to consider wearing a mask and maintaining distance from others in crowded or close spaces.
"That applies to people who live with, work with or care for those most vulnerable as well," said Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein.
The lifting of the vaccine requirement means Sabres fans will no longer have to show proof of vaccination to go to a home game.
It also means that March Madness fans won't have to show proof of vaccination to watch the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 17 and 19.
Of the nine venues hosting the first two rounds of the men's tournament, KeyBank Center would have been among the four to require vaccinations. The National College Athletic Association leaves all decisions for Covid-19 health and safety protocols up to municipalities and venues.
-News staff reporter Barbara O'Brien contributed to this article.