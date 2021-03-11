 Skip to main content
No more mandatory quarantine for New Yorkers after domestic travel starting April 1
No more mandatory quarantine for New Yorkers after domestic travel starting April 1

Air travelers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. 

 John Hickey

Starting April 1, New York State is no longer requiring people quarantine themselves after entering New York following travel within the United States or U.S. territories, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office announced Thursday morning.

However, the state is still recommending that domestic travelers quarantine for two weeks "as an added precaution" against the spread of Covid-19 and the mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers, according to an emailed news release.

The state wants all travelers to fill out the "Traveler Health Form" upon arriving or returning to New York.

Also, authorities say travelers "should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread – wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings," even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Should travelers develop symptoms that could be signs of Covid-19 infection, they should contact the local health authority or health care provider to determine whether testing for Covid-19 is warranted, state officials said.

Maki Becker

