No more admission tickets for Taste of Buffalo

A Taste of Buffalo has announced admission will be free and tickets to the event will no longer be needed.

The decision came after New York State Tuesday lifted pandemic-related restrictions to limit capacity at public gatherings.

The two-day food festival in Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue had planned to conduct different sessions for admission to limit capacity. A $20 ticket to each session included $10 to $15 in food tickets.

Anyone who has purchased an admission ticket on the Taste of Buffalo website will automatically receive a refund. Those who bought a ticket to the Tops Markets session at a Tops store will receive a full refund at the service desk at any Tops location through July 11, according to a statement released by the event. Anyone taking the Tops voucher to the Taste of Buffalo event will receive $25 in food tickets at any point during the festival.

The Taste will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 10 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 11. Vendors include 26 restaurants, food truck and wineries.

