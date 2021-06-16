 Skip to main content
No more admission tickets for Taste of Buffalo
No more admission tickets for Taste of Buffalo

LOCAL Taste of Buffalo CANTILLON (copy)

The Taste of Buffalo draws legions of food lovers to stands on Niagara Square each summer. 

 Sharon Cantillon

A Taste of Buffalo has announced admission will be free and tickets to the event will no longer be needed.

The decision came after New York State Tuesday lifted pandemic-related restrictions to limit capacity at public gatherings. 

The two-day food festival in Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue had planned to conduct different sessions for admission to limit capacity. A $20 ticket to each session included $10 to $15 in food tickets.

Read the full story from News Business Reporter Jonathan D. Epstein

Anyone who has purchased an admission ticket on the Taste of Buffalo website will automatically receive a refund. Those who bought a ticket to the Tops Markets session at a Tops store will receive a full refund at the service desk at any Tops location through July 11, according to a statement released by the event. Anyone taking the Tops voucher to the Taste of Buffalo event will receive $25 in food tickets at any point during the festival.

The Taste will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 10 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 11. Vendors include 26 restaurants, food truck and wineries. 

