No jogs or dining out: Judge denies loosened restrictions for accused Capitol rioter

Accused Capitol rioter Thomas Sibick can stop to get gas or pick up items at a drug store on his way to or from work.

But he won't be dining out or going for a jog in the neighborhood.

Accused Capitol rioter seeks loosened restrictions so he can eat out, shop and go for a jog Last month, the judge loosened his restrictions, allowing him to leave his parents' residence between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays for job interviews or to go to a job at times and locations approved by the Probation Office in advance.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has denied Sibick's request that she loosen more of the home-confinement restrictions put in place when she released Sibick from a Washington, D.C., jail last October.

His restrictions are "not unduly restrictive," the judge said in a June 3 ruling.

Stephen F. Brennwald, his defense lawyer, sought an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. curfew, seven days a week, for Sibick. In a court filing, Brennwald said, "Now that spring is here, and everyone is outside exercising – and Mr. Sibick is no longer getting exercise by shoveling snow – he is not allowed to go for a jog, or for a walk in the neighborhood with his parents."

Grocery shopping, buying coffee at a coffee shop, having dinner with his parents and friends, or going for a walk or a jog in his neighborhood would not create an unreasonable risk of danger to the community, Brennwald said.

Sibick, 36, one of seven Western New Yorkers who have been prosecuted for their actions at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is charged with intentionally assaulting and robbing then-D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone. Rioters dragged Fanone down Capitol steps into a mob, shocked him with a stun gun, beat him with flagpoles and stripped his gear, according to prosecutors. Fanone suffered a heart attack, a concussion and a traumatic brain injury, and he went on to suffer from post-traumatic stress injury. Sibick has admitted to taking Fanone's badge and radio, burying the badge in his backyard and then lying about it, according to earlier court filings.

The judge noted Sibick faces "extremely serious charges" and that he repeatedly lied to law enforcement officers prior to his indictment.

Jackson released Sibick from pretrial detention in a Washington, D.C., jail over the government’s objection and imposed conditions, including confinement to his parents' Williamsville residence, to ensure his reappearance and to protect the community.

Since his release, Sibick "has repeatedly chafed at those conditions, filing a succession of motions requesting the opportunity to get outdoor exercise, to shovel snow, to pursue a social life, to perform unremunerated work, etc., and the court has re-evaluated the conditions on an ongoing basis to ensure that they were consistent with maintaining defendant’s mental and physical health and most importantly, with facilitating his efforts to obtain and maintain employment," the judge said in her recent ruling. "The fact that the current conditions do not offer the defendant ... the opportunity to go for a jog in his neighborhood, to sit outside at a restaurant with his parents or friends or to leave his home for any unspecified location he chooses during a 12-hour period each Saturday and Sunday is not unduly restrictive under all of the circumstances."

The judge, however, said it would not be a violation for him get gas on the way to or from work, and she expects pretrial services to grant routine requests to shop for groceries or pick up necessities at a drug store on the way to or from work, just as, it appears, it approved his request to shop for clothing for work.

Earlier this year, the judge loosened his restrictions, allowing him to leave his parents' residence between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays for job interviews or to go to a job at times and locations approved by the Probation Office in advance. She also authorized the Probation Office to approve any employment for him without seeking the court's permission each time.

Since that ruling, Sibick found a job with work hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. He has been allowed to leave his parents' Williamsville home at 9 a.m. and return home by 6:30 p.m. Court documents did not reveal where he's working or what kind of job he found.

