 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No foul play suspected in death of man found in pond at North Java campground
0 comments

No foul play suspected in death of man found in pond at North Java campground

Support this work for $1 a month

No foul play is suspected in the death of an Orchard Park man whose body was found in a pond Sunday morning at Jellystone Campground in North Java, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release.

According the release, Michael R. Nicholoff, 41, of East Quaker Street, was found by water rescue teams. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 8:30 a.m.

Nicholoff was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester for an autopsy, the report said. Circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming County Emergency Services and the North Java Fire Department responded after receiving a report that a man was missing.

They were assisted in a search of the more than 100-acre campground at 5204 Younger Road by water rescue teams from Castile, Alden and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State says wear your mask to school Monday

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News