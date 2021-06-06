No foul play suspected in death of man found in pond at North Java campground

No foul play is suspected in the death of an Orchard Park man whose body was found in a pond Sunday morning at Jellystone Campground in North Java, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release.

According the release, Michael R. Nicholoff, 41, of East Quaker Street, was found by water rescue teams. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 8:30 a.m.

Nicholoff was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester for an autopsy, the report said. Circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming County Emergency Services and the North Java Fire Department responded after receiving a report that a man was missing.

They were assisted in a search of the more than 100-acre campground at 5204 Younger Road by water rescue teams from Castile, Alden and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

