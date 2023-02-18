The derailment and fire of a freight train carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month caused evacuations of the small village and fears by residents of contamination.

It also raised questions about possible effects here, 160 miles northeast of the derailment, as well as fears of a rail accident in populated areas like Buffalo. But state officials said air and water monitoring have not revealed any impacts.

About 50 cars derailed in Ohio Feb. 3, including cars that carried vinyl chloride, a chemical known to cause cancer that is used in the manufacture of PVC plastic. Thick black plumes of smoke wafted over the area, as officials, fearful of an explosion, performed a controlled burn of five cars holding the substance.

Since then, residents in the Ohio village have complained of skin rashes and feeling ill, and more than 3,000 fish died in local waterways, including the Ohio River.

And social media has been stoking fears, sometimes with misinformation.

Western New York's water is not in danger from the Ohio disaster, because the Ohio River watershed is separate from the Lake Erie watershed, according to the Erie County Water Authority.

"It is highly improbable that residual chemicals or toxins from the derailed train have navigated to Erie County Water Authority water sources, including Lake Erie and the Niagara River," the water authority said in a statement on Twitter. "East Palestine watershed flows southwest toward the Mississippi River, and is geographically isolated from Lake Erie's watershed, making it impossible for chemical residuals from the derailment to enter our area's water sources.

"In the age of social media, misleading claims and falsehoods can spread instantly causing unnecessary public concern that is occurring in relation to this unfortunate accident, but Erie County Water Authority customers can rest assured that their drinking water is very safe and of high quality," the statement continued.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said it had no reports of impacts on state drinking water from the Ohio incident.

The DEC also said it takes the impact on air quality very seriously, including events that occur outside the state and could have potential impacts within the state.

"DEC is coordinating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to monitor any potential impacts to New York State from the derailment and fire in Ohio, which was approximately 90 miles south-southwest of New York’s border with Pennsylvania," the DEC said in a statement. "No human health impacts have been reported at this time."

The DEC said its meteorologists and air quality experts have been closely monitoring information about the fire and air flow patters to determine the potential of particles from the fire to drift into the state. The agency also has monitored ambient air samples.

"No anomalies have been detected at this time and monitoring is ongoing," according to the statement.

Residents concerned about any unusual particles recently observed can give the DEC a detailed report of conditions including photos or other evidence by calling the New York State Spill Hotline at 1-800-457-7362.

Western New York is no stranger to train derailments. A freight train derailed in East Aurora in 2020, and a train with empty cars derailed when it hit a Main Street bridge in Buffalo in 2017.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has warned for years about the possible issues of trains carrying hazardous materials. After the 2017 derailment in Buffalo, which was near Amherst Street, he sounded the alarm.

"There are lots of hazardous materials that come on these lines. We all know that if there is a derailment or some kind of rupture with these hazardous materials, it can be horrible," he said in Buffalo, calling for railroads to expand their notification system on the types of hazardous materials they transport and to include more agencies and first responders in the notification.