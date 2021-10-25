No credibility to threat on social media, Tonawanda police, school officials say

A threat to schools circulating on social media does not involve any schools or students in Western New York, the Kenmore Tonawanda Union Free School District reported Monday night in an email to all within the district.

The report noted that the school officials immediately collaborated with Town of Tonawanda Police to determine where the threat came from and confirmed that it did not originate locally.

School officials relayed a statement from Town of Tonawanda Police saying: “A Snapchat message containing a non-specific school threat has been circulating through numerous districts locally and in other states. This threat has been investigated and found to not be credible.”

School officials noted that town police nevertheless will step up patrols around all schools in the district “out of an abundance of caution.”

