No computer. No smartphone. How are you supposed to get a vaccine?

Dianne Kricheldorf was angry and frustrated.

So she called The Buffalo News.

"I am 87 years old. I do not have a computer and I have been trying to get numbers to call so I can get an appointment to get a vaccination for the Covid," she said in a terse one minute, 47-second voicemail last week. "I go. I call the numbers and it gives me a computer method of getting an appointment. So if I don't have a computer, I can't get one. ... I think there's a lot of us seniors and people who cannot afford computers in this area that are being neglected."

It's one of the ironies of the pandemic. Many of the people who are at the highest risk of getting severely sick or dying of Covid-19 are also the least likely to have the technological access and ability to get themselves an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Without a computer, it's a struggle just trying to find where the vaccines are being offered. And it's difficult to actually book an appointment if you don't have a computer or smartphone. The state health department, county health departments and pharmacies all rely on online portals for people to find and make appointments. With demand at fever pitch, even those who have internet access have struggled to find an appointment as they're snatched up within minutes if not seconds of being offered.