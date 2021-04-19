No appointment necessary: Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are becoming the norm

The days of endless and fruitless searches, long lines and day trips across the state are gone.
Welcome to the walk-in Covid-19 vaccination era.
With demand for Covid-19 vaccinations seemingly slipping as the number of eligible local residents who have received at least one shot approaches 50%, local officials from metropolitan Buffalo to the region's rural communities have started to allow customers who have not signed up for an appointment to receive shots.
It's a stark change from just a month ago when desperate vaccine seekers were pleading for help from friends and strangers to help them find a shot, or driving hours from Western New York after securing a coveted appointment.
On Monday, with more than 1,500 vaccination appointments available but unfilled as of 1 p.m., the Erie County Department of Health decided to throw open the doors of KeyBank Center to any adult.
But it didn't seem to produce a rush to the home of the Buffalo Sabres. Three hours after the announcement, the number of open appointments listed on the county website had decreased by only 14.
Social media is the primary means of publicizing walk-ins to underbooked mass vaccination sites. Erie County used Facebook and Twitter to let the public know about Monday's decision.
The announcements said the department still would prefer advance registration through the county website or by calling 858-2929. That number also can be used by the public to find out about walk-in possibilities, said Kara Kane, spokeswoman for the county Health Department.
"Registration and appointments greatly speed up our lines and reduce the paperwork and screening necessary at a first-dose visit," Kane said in an email to The Buffalo News.
"ECDOH sites are prioritizing people who have a scheduled appointment. Individuals without appointments can’t be guaranteed that we will have enough vaccine available at that specific site, especially for pop-up sites with smaller capacity," Kane said.
Those who seek a walk-in appointment must bring photo identification, and a short-sleeve shirt is preferred to make things go quicker.
Orleans and Genesee counties also used social media to announce limited walk-in hours last week at clinics in Batavia and Ridgeway.
"They are limited because we want to make sure, if they show up, that they're actually going to be able to have a vaccine," said Nola Goodrich-Kresse, public health educator for Orleans and Genesee counties. Those counties also have set up registration phone numbers.
In Chautauqua County, with more than 250 appointments unfilled as of midafternoon Monday for a Tuesday clinic at Jamestown Community College, the county decided to accept walk-ins from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. They must be over 18 and available for a second dose on May 18.
Niagara County, however, disagrees with the walk-in trend.
"Walk-ins probably are the most inefficient way to get people vaccinated," county Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said. "I don't have staff available to sit waiting for people to possibly come in."
His policy is to call other providers and give away unused doses of vaccine. One of the recipients of leftover vaccine often is Eastern Niagara Hospital.
As an experiment, the hospital decided to offer 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, which it obtained from Niagara County, at an all-walk-in clinic at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital, 521 East Ave., Lockport. Carolyn Moore, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said the decision was made based on what appears to be diminishing demand.
"It's a little bit trickier with that, but because so many people have already received it, we're hoping we can accommodate as many as possible that way," she said of the walk-in approach.
No advance registration will be taken, Moore said, and if the turnout exceeds the supply, the hospital will create a waiting list for future dates.
Stapleton said Eastern Niagara often relays the vaccine it receives to health care providers' offices, especially in rural northern Niagara County.
"A lot of the primary care physicians on our medical staff are scheduling patients. They're keeping lists of patients who still need the vaccine," Moore said.
Other shipments last week were sent to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, home health care agencies, and to Niagara University, which used it to vaccinate students, Stapleton said.
Also on the vaccination calendar, Erie County is offering several other Moderna vaccination clinics this week, with online or telephone registration:
• Tuesday and Thursday at Erie Community College South in Orchard Park, with more than 700 slots available for both dates as of Monday afternoon.
• Tuesday and Thursday at ECC North in Williamsville, with more than 900 spaces available Tuesday and more than 600 available Thursday, as of Monday afternoon.
• Friday at Durham Zion Church, 174 E. Eagle St., Buffalo, with more than 300 spaces available as of Monday afternoon.
"Our plan right now is to make an announcement around midday each day on social media about walk-in availability," Kane said.
In addition, Niagara County expects to open online registration about noon Tuesday for clinics to be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Transit Drive-In on South Transit Road in Lockport.
Stapleton said about 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be available.
In addition, state mass vaccination sites in Buffalo and Niagara Falls have availability.
At the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls, as of Monday afternoon, well over 100 slots were available Monday afternoon for same-day service; more than 600 shots were available for Tuesday; and several dozen were available daily from Wednesday through April 30.
A handful of appointments are available on most days in May at the University at Buffalo South Campus site.
The Delavan Grider Community Center had more than 50 shots available for same-day service Monday, but no other appointments were listed there.
Moderna is a two-dose vaccine, with the second shot given four weeks after the first. Its shelf life, "if it isn't defrosted, is months," Stapleton said.