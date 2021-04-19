No appointment necessary: Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are becoming the norm

The announcements said the department still would prefer advance registration through the county website or by calling 858-2929. That number also can be used by the public to find out about walk-in possibilities, said Kara Kane, spokeswoman for the county Health Department.

"Registration and appointments greatly speed up our lines and reduce the paperwork and screening necessary at a first-dose visit," Kane said in an email to The Buffalo News.

"ECDOH sites are prioritizing people who have a scheduled appointment. Individuals without appointments can’t be guaranteed that we will have enough vaccine available at that specific site, especially for pop-up sites with smaller capacity," Kane said.

Those who seek a walk-in appointment must bring photo identification, and a short-sleeve shirt is preferred to make things go quicker.

Orleans and Genesee counties also used social media to announce limited walk-in hours last week at clinics in Batavia and Ridgeway.

"They are limited because we want to make sure, if they show up, that they're actually going to be able to have a vaccine," said Nola Goodrich-Kresse, public health educator for Orleans and Genesee counties. Those counties also have set up registration phone numbers.