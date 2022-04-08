No agreement in Cobblestone case as owner seeks demolition: 'We resolved absolutely nothing'

The owner of two embattled 19th-century buildings in Buffalo's Cobblestone District on Friday filed for an emergency demolition for one of them, and Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney said he will render a decision on April 29.

Attorneys for the City of Buffalo and Darryl Carr, the property owner, sparred over whether Housing Court has the power to authorize an emergency demolition of a property designated as a local landmark, a question Carney said he will address in his decision.

Carney indicated the city hurt its case by not providing documentation to challenge the engineering report and other supporting material in Carr's motion claiming the building is in imminent danger.

"I find myself, again, in the precarious position of one party putting all of their eggs in one basket, and if there's a hole in the basket, all the eggs break," Carney said.

Michael Perley, an attorney representing the city, said the emergency demolition of 110 South Park Ave. should go through the city's administrative demolition process, which includes a review by the advisory Buffalo Preservation Board.

Perley said a court ruling in 2009 regarding the same Cobblestone properties vacated an emergency demolition order sought by Carr at the time.

James Milbrand, the attorney for Carr, said Housing Court routinely approves demolitions sought by the City of Buffalo due to dangerous conditions.

Both 110 and at 118 South Park Ave. have been in and out of Housing Court for years. Carr has long claimed the properties are unsafe and contaminated from foundries once used in the building. He has wanted to demolish them to make way for a development plan he calls Unity Tower at Cobblestone Place. It would include condominiums, hotel suites, retail and dining establishments. He has yet to present that plan before city licensing boards.

Preservationists and the city say the buildings, while in bad shape, are historically significant and can and should be rehabilitated.

The court session began with the attorneys going to the judge's chamber to discuss the case. When they emerged, Carney poured cold water on any chance of a breakthrough occurring.

"For the record, we resolved absolutely nothing," Carney said.

After the hearing, Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski said he was asked by Carney to bring the parties together in an attempt to carve out a compromise.

As hard as that may be, Nowakowski said, he feels some momentum from both sides.

"We all will have to be fluid and open to some form of a remedy," Nowakowski said.

Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara, expressed disappointment that the city had not taken the organization up on its offer to put the Cobblestone properties into receivership.

Carney had asked the organization to come up with a stabilization plan, which was done after a structural engineer and contractor surveyed the properties.

"We have done exactly what he has asked but are dependent on the city, whose case it is, to actually bring those things in front of the judge," Fisher said.

Perley said he didn't go into court expecting a quick resolution of the case.

"This is a complex problem, and the solution will be complex," he said.

Milbrand said he thought the city blundered by not contesting his client's claims about the condition of the properties.

"I've been doing this for 25 years," Milbrand said. "If I'm on the other side and somebody submits a motion and sworn testimony and expert reports and I don't, I expect to lose."

