NLRB certifies union's win at Elmwood Starbucks store

The National Labor Relations Board has certified the union's victory in an election at Starbucks' Elmwood Avenue store, which obligates the company to bargain with workers at the location.
Workers at the Elmwood store made history last week as Starbucks' first company-owned U.S. store to vote in favor of union representation, after the NLRB counted the ballots on Dec. 9.
Efforts continue to unionize three additional Buffalo-area Starbucks stores, amid ongoing wrangling over last week's election results:
• Starbucks Workers United claims the company is taking a tougher stance toward workers at three stores seeking permission from the NLRB to hold union elections. Starbucks denies their claims.
• Also, Starbucks Workers United has filed objections with the National Labor Relations Board over election results from two stores.
• Workers at two Starbucks stores in Boston have requested holding elections, saying they were inspired by what happened in Buffalo.
In the Buffalo area, Starbucks Workers United contends the Seattle-based company continues to deploy out-of-state managers and corporate officials in the stores to conduct "surveillance" of employees. The union also claims employees are being subjected to crackdowns on minor dress code violations that weren't previously enforced, and that pro-union workers are being scheduled for inconsistent work hours within the same week.
"This is a new level of retaliation, and it is unacceptable." Starbucks Workers United said.
Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesman, called the union's claims "grossly inaccurate and simply untrue."
Starbucks has sent more personnel to the Buffalo stores to respond to workers' complaints about inadequate training and lack of staffing, not to conduct surveillance or intimidate them, he said.
Starbucks is also trying to hire more people to cover those shifts, Borges said.
Last week, the NLRB tallied votes for three separate elections involving Buffalo-area stores, including the Elmwood store, where workers voted 19-8 in favor of the union.
At the Camp Road store in Hamburg, workers voted 12-8 against joining a union. Starbucks Workers United on Thursday filed an objection, claiming workers there were "subjected to a massive campaign of overwhelming psychological force from the moment they publicly expressed the desire to form a union."
"Every medium of attack was used, including one-on-one conversations, group meetings, constant surveillance, and a propaganda extravaganza about the dire consequences a union would bring to Starbucks," the union said in its complaint to the NLRB.
Starbucks denied using intimidation tactics against its employees. "These claims are entirely untrue," the company said.
The outcome of the vote at a third Starbucks store, on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, is unresolved. Workers there voted 15-9 in favor of the union. But there were seven challenged ballots, none of which has been opened and counted.
The union challenged six ballots, claiming they were cast by workers who weren't regular employees of that location. Starbucks challenged one ballot, claiming it was cast by someone who was no longer employed at the store. The number of challenged ballots could sway the outcome.
Starbucks Workers United also filed an objection related to the Cheektowaga store's election.
"We have every reason to think the challenged ballots at that store will be decided by the NLRB within the next couple weeks, that the ballots will not be opened, and that the union will therefore win at that store as well," said Ian Hayes, a lawyer for the union.
The NLRB's acting regional director in Buffalo will review the objections. If the director determines the evidence could be grounds for setting aside the election results if introduced at a hearing, she will order a hearing.
A hearing officer would then write a report with recommendations to the regional director. The outcome could be either that the objections are dismissed and the election results are certified, or the regional director could order a new election.
Meanwhile, workers at two Starbucks stores in Boston are pushing forward with their request for an election on union representation.
"Like the partners in Buffalo, Arizona and beyond, we believe that there can be no true partnership without power-sharing and responsibility," wrote workers supporting the Boston union campaign in a letter to Kevin Johnson, the president and CEO.
Workers at a Starbucks store in Mesa, Ariz., are also seeking the right to hold a union election.
Matt Glynn