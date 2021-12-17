NLRB certifies union's win at Elmwood Starbucks store

Starbucks denied using intimidation tactics against its employees. "These claims are entirely untrue," the company said.

The outcome of the vote at a third Starbucks store, on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, is unresolved. Workers there voted 15-9 in favor of the union. But there were seven challenged ballots, none of which has been opened and counted.

The union challenged six ballots, claiming they were cast by workers who weren't regular employees of that location. Starbucks challenged one ballot, claiming it was cast by someone who was no longer employed at the store. The number of challenged ballots could sway the outcome.

Starbucks Workers United also filed an objection related to the Cheektowaga store's election.

"We have every reason to think the challenged ballots at that store will be decided by the NLRB within the next couple weeks, that the ballots will not be opened, and that the union will therefore win at that store as well," said Ian Hayes, a lawyer for the union.

The NLRB's acting regional director in Buffalo will review the objections. If the director determines the evidence could be grounds for setting aside the election results if introduced at a hearing, she will order a hearing.