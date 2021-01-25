Nine-story West Huron building, Neighborhood Health Center win Planning Board OK

Coming soon to a parking lot near downtown Buffalo: nine floors of affordable housing and a law office.

Attorney Peter Kooshoian, whose small law firm currently occupies a squat one-story cement building surrounded by parking lots, is planning to replace that structure at 80 West Huron St. with a new 77,000-square-foot building that would tower over the six-story Curtiss Hotel and Emerson School of Hospitality just across the street.

The project calls for the mixed-use complex to include 54 affordable apartments on floors two through seven, with ground-floor storefront retail below them. The eighth floor would be office space – including space for Rosenthal Kooshoian & Lennon LLP – while the ninth floor would feature a meeting area and rooftop terrace.

The design by architect Timothy Rider of Trautman Associates features a facade of mostly gray-toned brick, with rust-colored metal paneling and glass for the top-floor office level.

Kooshoian received the backing of the city Planning Board Monday for the $20 million project, clearing the final hurdle after obtaining a variance last week from the Zoning Board of Appeals for the overhead door at the Huron Street entrance to the basement garage, with 15 parking spaces.

