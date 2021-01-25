 Skip to main content
Nine-story West Huron building, Neighborhood Health Center win Planning Board OK
80 West Huron rendering 1

A rendering of a proposed new nine-story building at 80 West Huron St. in downtown Buffalo.

 Image courtesy of Trautman Associates

Coming soon to a parking lot near downtown Buffalo: nine floors of affordable housing and a law office.

Attorney Peter Kooshoian, whose small law firm currently occupies a squat one-story cement building surrounded by parking lots, is planning to replace that structure at 80 West Huron St. with a new 77,000-square-foot building that would tower over the six-story Curtiss Hotel and Emerson School of Hospitality just across the street.

The project calls for the mixed-use complex to include 54 affordable apartments on floors two through seven, with ground-floor storefront retail below them. The eighth floor would be office space  including space for Rosenthal Kooshoian & Lennon LLP  while the ninth floor would feature a meeting area and rooftop terrace.

80 West Huron rendering 2

Another proposed rendering of the planned nine-story building for 80 West Huron St. in downtown Buffalo.

The design by architect Timothy Rider of Trautman Associates features a facade of mostly gray-toned brick, with rust-colored metal paneling and glass for the top-floor office level.

Kooshoian received the backing of the city Planning Board Monday for the $20 million project, clearing the final hurdle after obtaining a variance last week from the Zoning Board of Appeals for the overhead door at the Huron Street entrance to the basement garage, with 15 parking spaces.

The project is located near property owned by Erie County, which had submitted comments questioning the use of metal panels, calling for more glass and noting that the building is within the view of several buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. The land had also been among parcels considered as part of a future convention center, the county noted. The county did not ask the Planning Board to reject the request.

But the county's points carry no more weight than any other public comment. And Rider noted that the State Historic Preservation Office had reviewed the renderings and other material in November and did not find any adverse effect on the surrounding buildings.

Separately, the Planning Board also gave the green light to Neighborhood Health Center, which wants to bring a new outpatient medical clinic to the Black Rock area, just south of the Scajaquada Expressway's intersection with the Niagara Thruway.

The nonprofit federally qualified health center plans to renovate and expand the two-story brick-and-block warehouse at 1569 Niagara, rehabbing the existing 12,000-square-foot building and constructing a 13,128-square-foot, two-story addition alongside it to double its space. The 1.4-acre site, which would include 88 parking spaces, also extends to 1350-1360 West Ave.

1569 Niagara

The warehouse at 1569 Niagara St. will be converted and expanded into a health clinic for Neighborhood Health Center.

The new $7.3 million clinic would care for about 4,000 patients, offering family and internal medicine, podiatry, OB-GYN, dentistry, behavioral health, pharmacy, dietary services, social work and other community health programs.

Neighborhood Health Center-1569 Niagara

A rendering of Neighborhood Health Center's proposed new outpatient clinic at 1569 Niagara St.

The project came under fire in December when the nonprofit sought six variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, including two that prompted board members, neighbors and Green Code advocates to criticize NHC's efforts to evade the rules. The health center sought privacy for patients and wanted its main entrance on the side of the brick-and-metal-clad building.

But it was forced to give up one of its requests on the spot, while the board tabled another.

Monday's approval came only after the health agency and its architects at LaBella Associates redesigned the proposed exterior to comply with the code, introducing more windows and glass to both the upper and lower facades while creating a front entrance on Niagara with a glass vestibule that leads around the corner to the side door.

