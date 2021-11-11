NIMBY or unlawful? Neighbors ask court to overturn Amherst zoning change

Neighbors who oppose a 10-house subdivision planned for a vacant property in southeast Amherst have asked a court to overturn the Town Board's decision to rezone the land to make way for the development.
The petition filed last month in State Supreme Court argues the vote to change the zoning on the 1.4-acre parcel at 468 Harding Road ignored the harm the project would cause to the neighborhood; violated state law that requires a thorough review of the project's environmental impacts; and disregarded the town's comprehensive plan.
"How can 10 houses go on that piece of property? It doesn't make any sense," said Thomas Dolata, a Harding resident since 1986 who is fighting the rezoning in court.
Jeffery D. Palumbo, the attorney representing developer Forbes Capretto Homes, contends the project will fit with the character of the neighborhood and boost tax revenue for the town and scoffs at the legal challenge.
"I think there's no likelihood of success and it's just another classic example of 'not in my backyard,' " Palumbo said in an interview. "The whole suit is ridiculous."
The property is located where Harding Road, Stiles Court and McKinley Avenue meet, just west of Transit Road along the border with Cheektowaga and Lancaster. It is surrounded by commercial activity, including office parks to the west, and bordered by a Dunkin' restaurant and a future Big Ditch Brewing Company location.
Longtime residents say it's a close-knit community, even as Transit has grown busier.
The parcel at 468 Harding, owned by neighbor Lori Grabenstatter, was targeted for development before but nothing happened.
It was zoned residential, allowing for a maximum of six houses, a level of construction some neighbors accepted.
Forbes Capretto Homes, which has a purchase contract, initially filed plans to build attached town houses on the site but later shifted to single-family, patio-style houses.
The developer argued it can't make enough money unless it constructs four additional houses, for a total of 10, and, therefore, it required the change to a zoning district allowing for smaller lots.
Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa asked at the July 12 Town Board meeting why, given the hot housing market, the developer couldn't make the project financials work with six houses. Owner David Capretto said it's the high cost of acquiring land and building in the town combined with an inability to generate high sale prices at this site, given its proximity to commercial development.
"This isn't the prime Williamsville location," Capretto said.
Neighbors spoke against the project July 12 and in letters to the town. They insisted the 10 houses would bring increased traffic, objected to the developer's stated plans to lease the houses and urged the town to retain the zoning at the site.
"It went through dead ears, as far as I'm concerned," Howard Litz, another Harding resident, told The Buffalo News. "If they listened to people on McKinley and Harding, it would have been an open-and-shut case."
The town's Planning Board recommended against the zoning change, saying it wasn't consistent with Amherst's comprehensive plan.
Palumbo, however, insisted Amherst encourages this kind of infill development and the houses, though smaller than some existing homes, would fit the neighborhood at a lower price for homebuyers.
"We're not putting up shacks," Palumbo told Town Board members. "These are beautiful homes."
He said on July 12 the houses likely would be assessed at $250,000. The vacant parcel generates $818 annually in town and Erie County property taxes, an amount that would rise to $23,181 per year after 10 houses are constructed.
Capretto also clarified he did not intend to lease the houses.
The board on Sept. 13 narrowly approved the rezoning by a 3-2 vote. Deputy Supervisor Jacqualine Berger and Councilmen Szukala and Shawn Lavin voted yes while Kulpa and Councilwoman Deborah Bruch Bucki voted no.
"I don't think they used good judgment," Dolata said.
A group of opponents hired attorney Richard J. Lippes, who filed an Article 78 petition on Oct. 13 seeking to overturn the zoning change.