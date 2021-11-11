NIMBY or unlawful? Neighbors ask court to overturn Amherst zoning change

Neighbors who oppose a 10-house subdivision planned for a vacant property in southeast Amherst have asked a court to overturn the Town Board's decision to rezone the land to make way for the development.

The petition filed last month in State Supreme Court argues the vote to change the zoning on the 1.4-acre parcel at 468 Harding Road ignored the harm the project would cause to the neighborhood; violated state law that requires a thorough review of the project's environmental impacts; and disregarded the town's comprehensive plan.

"How can 10 houses go on that piece of property? It doesn't make any sense," said Thomas Dolata, a Harding resident since 1986 who is fighting the rezoning in court.

Jeffery D. Palumbo, the attorney representing developer Forbes Capretto Homes, contends the project will fit with the character of the neighborhood and boost tax revenue for the town and scoffs at the legal challenge.

"I think there's no likelihood of success and it's just another classic example of 'not in my backyard,' " Palumbo said in an interview. "The whole suit is ridiculous."