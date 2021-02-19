Nikola Tesla fans plan public art piece in Gratwick-Riverside Park

Last fall, Buffalo renamed a park after electrical pioneer Nikola Tesla and erected a statue in his honor.
Now, local Tesla fans have moved on to North Tonawanda, where they hope to install a public art piece in the Serbian-American inventor's honor in a park along the Niagara River.
The piece would be made to resemble an electrical coil of the type that Tesla invented as an alternating current oscillating transformer in 1891. It played a key role in early wireless communications technology.
Five years later, Tesla constructed the world's first long-distance electric line, which connected Buffalo to Tesla's early hydroelectric plant in Niagara Falls.
"Our mission is to pay homage to Nikola Tesla by imparting long-overdue educational awareness of his contribution to our civilization," said Paul Swisher, co-director of the Buffalo Niagara Nikola Tesla Council.
The proposed site for the artwork is in Gratwick-Riverside Park on River Road.
The site isn't far from a still-standing historical landmark that played a role in the feat of transmitting electricity from Niagara Falls to Buffalo.
Tesla's switching station, at roughly the midway point of the power's journey to Buffalo, was in a brick building at the corner of Robinson Street and Twin Cities Memorial Highway, according to Swisher.
"It's a National Historic Monument. Nothing has been done with it, but it won't be torn down, thank goodness," co-director Francis Lestingi said.
Swisher, who taught science in the North Tonawanda public schools for 32 years, joined Lestingi and co-director Martin McGee to present the idea to the North Tonawanda Common Council at a Feb. 9 work session. Although no action was taken, the reaction was positive.
"History means a lot to us," Council President Robert E. Pecoraro said during the meeting. "I think we're all pretty much in agreement that we want to see this happen, and we'll be there to support you every step of the way."
Mayor Arthur G. Pappas also gave the project a supportive mention during the State of the City address Tuesday.
Besides the Tesla statue in Buffalo, another Tesla statue stands on Goat Island at Niagara Falls. A North Tonawanda site would fill in what McGee called the Nikola Tesla Heritage Corridor.
Swisher cited "the tremendous potential for tourism benefits for all three cities."
"It makes this area the center of the Tesla universe," McGee told the city aldermen.
"Very few people are aware of who Tesla was," Swisher told the Council. "You hear 'Tesla,' you think of the car." Yet Nikola Tesla was the inspiration for the name of Elon Musk's electric car.
Closer to home, last year the Maid of the Mist named one of its two new electric Niagara Falls tour boats after Tesla.
The Tesla statue in Buffalo was installed at Main and North Division streets in September, and the following month the green space around it was dubbed Nikola Tesla Park.
Lestingi, a retired SUNY Buffalo State professor, said the coil is to be fabricated by Old Dutchman's Wrought Iron in Getzville.
"We're planning on stainless steel, so it'll be gleaming," Lestingi said. The cost is not yet determined, but the Tesla group will pay, as it did for the Buffalo statue, Lestingi said.
He said he hopes the coil, which will be anchored to an underground concrete pad, can be in place by July 10, Tesla's birthday.