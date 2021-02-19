Nikola Tesla fans plan public art piece in Gratwick-Riverside Park

"It's a National Historic Monument. Nothing has been done with it, but it won't be torn down, thank goodness," co-director Francis Lestingi said.

Swisher, who taught science in the North Tonawanda public schools for 32 years, joined Lestingi and co-director Martin McGee to present the idea to the North Tonawanda Common Council at a Feb. 9 work session. Although no action was taken, the reaction was positive.

"History means a lot to us," Council President Robert E. Pecoraro said during the meeting. "I think we're all pretty much in agreement that we want to see this happen, and we'll be there to support you every step of the way."

Mayor Arthur G. Pappas also gave the project a supportive mention during the State of the City address Tuesday.

Besides the Tesla statue in Buffalo, another Tesla statue stands on Goat Island at Niagara Falls. A North Tonawanda site would fill in what McGee called the Nikola Tesla Heritage Corridor.

Swisher cited "the tremendous potential for tourism benefits for all three cities."

"It makes this area the center of the Tesla universe," McGee told the city aldermen.