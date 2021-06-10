 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nik Wallenda to walk high wire at D'Youville College next week
0 comments
top story

Nik Wallenda to walk high wire at D'Youville College next week

Support this work for $1 a month

Daredevil Nik Wallenda is returning to Western New York.

Wallenda will walk the high wire on the D'Youville College campus on Buffalo's West Side next week as part of the school's unveiling of a new health care hub.

Wallenda will appear at the Buffalo college June 17.

He earned international attention nine years ago by walking a wire over Niagara Falls on June 15, 2012.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

His appearance next week is part of the grand opening celebration of D’Youville’s Health Professions Hub.

“I am honored to be part of the opening of this important new addition to the D’Youville campus, and also to the City of Buffalo.”

"Nik takes risks to find the limits of how far a person can go. Likewise, the Hub at D’Youville will push boundaries that drive health education and patient care to astonishing new heights," D'Youville President Lorrie Clemo said in a release. "We are honored to have Nik here to share his energy, courage and passion with our neighbors and campus community."

The college describes its Health Professions Hub as a multifaceted facility where "students and health professionals from eight academic disciplines come together to provide specialized medical services to individuals and families from surrounding neighborhoods underserved by the health care industry."

The hub features a clinic, pharmacy, a rehabilitation and wellness center, demonstration café and a high-tech simulation center. 

The school said more details about the visit will be released in the coming days. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All The Winners From The 2021 CMT Music Awards

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

+27
Nik Wallenda walks high wire over Niagara Falls
Multimedia

Nik Wallenda walks high wire over Niagara Falls

  • Updated

On June 15, 2012, daredevil Nik Wallenda walked on a 2-inch-wide cable from Terrapin Point on Goat Island on the American side of the Horseshoe Falls to the Canadian side – crossing over the gaping brink of the thundering cataracts in the process. It took 26 breathless, heart-pounding minutes for Wallenda to accomplish his

Wallenda awes spectators with his daring aerial feat and down-to-earth nature
Latest Headlines

Wallenda awes spectators with his daring aerial feat and down-to-earth nature

  • Updated

Nik Wallenda wire-walked into history at Niagara Falls on Friday, but the effects quickly rippled around the world. “As far as feats of derring-do go, they don’t get much more primal or more terrifying,” wrote the Guardian of England. Wallenda hovered over the gorge like a “latter-day Moses,” said the New York Times. “Would you come to Australia?” beamed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News