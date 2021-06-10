Nik Wallenda to walk high wire at D'Youville College next week

Daredevil Nik Wallenda is returning to Western New York.

Wallenda will walk the high wire on the D'Youville College campus on Buffalo's West Side next week as part of the school's unveiling of a new health care hub.

Wallenda will appear at the Buffalo college June 17.

He earned international attention nine years ago by walking a wire over Niagara Falls on June 15, 2012.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

His appearance next week is part of the grand opening celebration of D’Youville’s Health Professions Hub.

“I am honored to be part of the opening of this important new addition to the D’Youville campus, and also to the City of Buffalo.”

"Nik takes risks to find the limits of how far a person can go. Likewise, the Hub at D’Youville will push boundaries that drive health education and patient care to astonishing new heights," D'Youville President Lorrie Clemo said in a release. "We are honored to have Nik here to share his energy, courage and passion with our neighbors and campus community."