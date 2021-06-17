 Skip to main content
Nik Wallenda set to begin high-wire walk over West Side of Buffalo
Nik Wallenda set to begin high-wire walk over West Side of Buffalo

Nik Wallenda

 News file photo

Things are looking up on the campus of D'Youville College on Buffalo's West Side.

On Thursday afternoon, so was the growing crowd.

The occasion was the impending appearance of daredevil Nik Wallenda, who is set to embark on a walk that as usual is more notable for its height than its length.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Wallenda will begin his 320-foot journey five stories above the campus on a wire not even an inch wide.

His latest stunt comes nine years – almost to the day – after he thrilled an audience of millions as he crossed above the thundering cataracts of Niagara Falls on a steel cable on live television.

Thursday's stunt won't be nearly as dramatic but the "King of the High Wire" still drew a rapt crowd of hundreds as he performed his world famous stunt on the campus on Buffalo's West Side as part of the school's unveiling of a new health care hub.

Promoters said his walk would be the longest high wire walk in the city's history.

The starting location was the top of the Montante Library building and is to end at the new Health Professions Hub.

The college describes the new "hub" as a multifaceted facility where "students and health professionals from eight academic disciplines come together to provide specialized medical services to individuals and families from surrounding neighborhoods underserved by the health care industry." It includes a clinic, pharmacy, a rehabilitation and wellness center, demonstration café and a high-tech simulation center.

Wallenda's walk across the Falls on June 15, 2012, drew an international audience. It took him 26 minutes to walk from Terrapin Point on Goat Island on the American side of the Horseshoe Falls to the Canadian side. Against his wishes, Wallenda reluctantly dragged a tether behind him that would have caught him had he slipped from the wire.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

