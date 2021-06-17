Nik Wallenda set to begin high-wire walk over West Side of Buffalo

Things are looking up on the campus of D'Youville College on Buffalo's West Side.

On Thursday afternoon, so was the growing crowd.

The occasion was the impending appearance of daredevil Nik Wallenda, who is set to embark on a walk that as usual is more notable for its height than its length.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Wallenda will begin his 320-foot journey five stories above the campus on a wire not even an inch wide.

His latest stunt comes nine years – almost to the day – after he thrilled an audience of millions as he crossed above the thundering cataracts of Niagara Falls on a steel cable on live television.

Thursday's stunt won't be nearly as dramatic but the "King of the High Wire" still drew a rapt crowd of hundreds as he performed his world famous stunt on the campus on Buffalo's West Side as part of the school's unveiling of a new health care hub.

Promoters said his walk would be the longest high wire walk in the city's history.