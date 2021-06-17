Nik Wallenda completes high-wire walk over Buffalo's West Side

Five stories above the campus of D'Youville College on the West Side of Buffalo, daredevil Nik Wallenda nimbly walked across a 320-foot wire not even an inch wide Thursday afternoon.
"What's up, Buffalo?" he said as he knelt down in the middle of the wire, ever the showman.
What was up was him.
Wallenda wore a bright red D'Youville shirt, aviator sunglasses and his trademark moccasins, as he made the journey across the wire.
Watch now: @BuffaloNews. Asked the @BlueAngels where the Sun was in #Buffalo and they showed me. pic.twitter.com/QgKLMdApkh— Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) June 17, 2021
He chatted through a microphone with D'Youville President Lorrie Clemo about the view.
"Can you see Niagara Falls?" she asked.
"Not yet," he said, taking a few steps while holding a balancing pole. "Yup, actually I can over the tree tops."
Support Local Journalism
His latest stunt comes nine years – almost to the day – after he thrilled an audience of millions as he crossed above the thundering cataracts of Niagara Falls on a steel cable on live television.
As he was for the Falls walk, Wallenda said he was forced to wear a tether for the stunt but just before the end of the walk, he said "screw it" and unhitched himself, then ran the last few steps to the end.
Thursday's stunt wasn't nearly as dramatic but the "King of the High Wire" still drew a rapt crowd as he performed his world famous stunt on the campus on Buffalo's West Side as part of the school's unveiling of a new health care hub.
Promoters said his walk was the longest high wire walk in the city's history.
The starting location was the top of the Montante Library building and ended at the new Health Professions Hub.
The college describes the new $27 million "hub" as a multifaceted facility where "students and health professionals from eight academic disciplines come together to provide specialized medical services to individuals and families from surrounding neighborhoods underserved by the health care industry." It includes a clinic, pharmacy, a rehabilitation and wellness center, demonstration café and a high-tech simulation center.
Wallenda's walk across the Falls on June 15, 2012, drew an international audience. It took him 26 minutes to walk from Terrapin Point on Goat Island on the American side of the Horseshoe Falls to the Canadian side. Against his wishes, Wallenda reluctantly dragged a tether behind him that would have caught him had he slipped from the wire.