Nik Wallenda completes high-wire walk over Buffalo's West Side

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

His latest stunt comes nine years – almost to the day – after he thrilled an audience of millions as he crossed above the thundering cataracts of Niagara Falls on a steel cable on live television.

As he was for the Falls walk, Wallenda said he was forced to wear a tether for the stunt but just before the end of the walk, he said "screw it" and unhitched himself, then ran the last few steps to the end.

Thursday's stunt wasn't nearly as dramatic but the "King of the High Wire" still drew a rapt crowd as he performed his world famous stunt on the campus on Buffalo's West Side as part of the school's unveiling of a new health care hub.

Promoters said his walk was the longest high wire walk in the city's history.

The starting location was the top of the Montante Library building and ended at the new Health Professions Hub.