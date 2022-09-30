Night of Worship at Canalside offers faithful a positive environment to focus on love, hope, unity

It was a calm, cool and clear night for those experiencing a night of worship Friday on Buffalo's waterfront.

An amplified choir sang contemporary Christian songs on an outdoor stage under the Skyway Bridge across from LECOM Harborcenter as worshippers gathered on Pierce Lawn, some nestled in lawn chairs while others stood and swayed in unison to the music. After a five-year hiatus, Night of Worship at Canalside, a free, inter-denominational program presented by Epic Church Buffalo and hosted by Passion Project 716, returned with a new event.

According to Addison Baker of Epic Church Buffalo and a coordinator of the event, it was about local churches coming together for an interdenominational program. With all the trauma that the residents of Buffalo have experienced this year, he said the community was in need of a program that offered the faithful a positive environment to focus on love, hope and unity.

"When people ask why we're doing this, we're just trying to just have an outlet for people to express themselves as people of faith, to say we are thankful. And for all the things that Buffalo has been through in the past few months, we're just saying that God has been good to Buffalo. And so we're also just remembering the goodness of God and his favor toward us," Baker said.

In addition to the choir, the program included dancers, volunteers waving praise flags, and a praise team.

Diane Balicki and Karen Jensen of West Seneca Life Church Buffalo were among those who served as volunteers at Friday night's event, which was organized by several local churches.

"There's so much going on in the world right now. I believe people need some hope and positivity, and Jesus can bring that to us," Balicki said.

"We're all one family," Jensen added.

Videographer Tony Barnwell of Bethesda World Harvest International Church on Main Street near West Utica Street in Buffalo recorded the program, including many of its attendees. Among them were Kristy Kozanecki of Orchard Park, who attended with her daughter, Kallie.

"We listen to this kind of music every day in the car because it puts us in a happy mindset for the rest of the day every day," Kozanecki said in reference to the choir.

The event was first held in 2016 and again in 2017, and along with music and prayer, full immersion baptisms were held. With temperatures below 60 degrees, it was too chilly for baptisms Friday.

"Hopefully, we'll do again, but maybe not so late in the season," Baker said of future events.