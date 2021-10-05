 Skip to main content
Nigerian citizen charged with running spam scam from Buffalo
A Nigerian national residing in Buffalo was charged Tuesday with running an international email scam that defrauded four victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Eric Iwu, aka Eric James, is accused of using a type of scam that targets companies conducting wire transfers and that have suppliers and vendors abroad. These scammers use techniques aimed at compromising or spoofing publicly available email accounts of executives that are involved in a company’s finances or who initiate wire transfer payments to vendors.

The scammer will typically impersonate an executive authorized to do wire transfers. After gaining access to a victim’s email account, the scammer can then alter the victim company’s payment invoices so that vendor payments are directed to a bank account controlled by the scammer. Iwu is accused of opening several fraudulent accounts at local branches, where the misdirected wire transfers eventually landed. 

Citizens Bank in Buffalo flagged a suspected fraudulent account in Iwu's name in 2019 and alerted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The DHS investigation subsequently led to Iwu's indictment on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence and $250,000 fine if convicted.

