WASHINGTON – The effort to make Joe Biden yet another impeached president will occupy three House committees over the coming months – and the Buffalo area’s newest member of Congress, Rep. Nick Langworthy, will be in the middle of the impeachment probe.

Langworthy, a Republican who represents much of rural and suburban Erie County, as well as the Southern Tier, serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which will lead the investigation. That panel, along with the Ways and Means and Judiciary committees, will probe whether President Biden is guilty by association with his long-troubled and now indicted son, Hunter.

On X, the social media outlet formerly known as Twitter, Langworthy last month echoed the term former President Donald Trump has been promoting lately, citing his concerns about “the Biden crime family.”

But in an interview last week, Langworthy avoided such rhetoric, saying Republicans plan a serious investigation of Biden, who has denied any wrongdoing. In addition, independent fact-checkers have voiced skepticism about the accusations.

“This is not us approving articles of impeachment,” Langworthy said. “This is saying that we’re doing the investigation that could ultimately lead to articles of impeachment. And I think the circumstantial evidence and the fact-based evidence that have come forward certainly make this a natural next step.”

Langworthy said the impeachment probe is an extension of the eight-month investigation that the Oversight Committee undertook into the Biden family dating back to Joe Biden’s days as vice president. Republicans say the probe found 20 shell companies that Biden family members used to do business with overseas entities, and that Joe Biden himself lied 16 times about his family’s business connections. They also say that Hunter Biden – who was recently indicted on federal gun charges – frequently got his father on the phone when he was doing business with foreign entities.

The impeachment probe will bolster the Republicans’ power to subpoena documents and should allow them to obtain personal bank records, and not just the records of those shell companies, Langworthy said.

“We’re there to go gather more facts,” he said. “An impeachment inquiry will allow this investigation to have more severity and cut through some of the obstruction that we faced in the document gathering.”

Langworthy said he will participate actively in the coming probe.

“As a member of the committee, I take it very seriously,” he said. “I will say that when you look at how this (the web of Biden family businesses) is structured, it has an organized crime appearance.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, ordered the impeachment probe last Tuesday, saying: “House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct.”

The Biden White House dismissed those allegations out of hand.

“House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” White House spokeman Ian Sams said.

Meanwhile, independent fact-checkers and even some Republicans have said that while the earlier Biden probe turned up some murky business transactions, there was no evidence that directly implicated the president.

“There is currently no proof that Joe Biden was involved in the business deals of his son, Hunter, or that the president ever benefited from those deals or ever used his position as vice president to assist the companies on his son’s behalf,” FactCheck.org reported.

“Since gaining the House majority in January, House Republicans have aggressively investigated Biden and his son, claiming without evidence that they engaged in an influence-peddling scheme,” the Associated Press reported.

“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden – if there’s evidence linking President Biden – to a high crime or misdemeanor,” Rep. Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, said earlier this month. “That doesn’t exist right now.”

But the vast majority of House Republicans who’ve commented back the impeachment probe, which, according to Politico, Trump has been advocating.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, who represents rural Niagara County and much of Orleans County along with Genesee and Wyoming counties, voiced strong support for the probe in a statement that repeatedly referred to “the Biden crime family.”

“House Republicans have extensive evidence that the President is beyond compromised,” she said.

Alleging that Biden family members “and likely the president himself” took multimillion-dollar payments from Ukraine, Romania and China, Tenney added: “It is unacceptable that the president is making policy decisions based on self-interest and also enriching himself and his family at the expense of the American people. House Republicans are moving forward to responsibly investigate the president’s alleged crimes with an impeachment inquiry.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents the North Country and who serves as chair of the House Republican Conference, echoed Tenney’s allegations.

“For the past eight months, through the course of our constitutional oversight duties, House Republicans have uncovered that Joe Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge and involvement in his family’s foreign business dealings and that he has potentially committed multiple, impeachable offenses,” she said last week.

Democrats, however, regard the impeachment inquiry with disdain.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said the impeachment inquiry is a Republican attempt to detract attention away from the many criminal charges facing Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

“I think what they’re trying to do here is take the moral high ground from the president because the guy that’s going to run against him has no morals,” Higgins said.

Higgins termed the impeachment inquiry “a complete waste of time, a complete waste of money, a distraction from the important work that Congress still has to do.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, agreed.

“I think the impeachment inquiry is absurd,” Schumer told reporters last week. “The American people want us to do something that will make their lives better, not go off on these chases and witch hunts.”

Schumer said he is concerned that the House Republicans’ focus on impeaching Biden will get in the way of the two parties agreeing on a spending plan for the coming fiscal year. Such a deal is needed to avoid a government shutdown that would start Oct. 1 unless Congress acts.

Schumer blamed Republican extremists for pushing the House speaker into the impeachment inquiry.

“I have sympathy with Speaker McCarthy,” Schumer said. “He’s in a difficult position. But sometimes you got to tell these people who are way off the deep end, who have no interest in helping the American people, who just want to pursue their own witch hunts, that they can’t go forward with it.”