Linda Ullmark is used to being wooed for her commitment.

The Nichols junior is one of the top soccer players in the state and a national-level recruit.

Consider the winners to be North Carolina and Nate Bair.

North Carolina because Ullmark recently chose the Tar Heels, the 22-time national champions, from among the dozens of programs recruiting her as her future college home.

And Bair, a hockey player at Nichols, because Ullmark said yes to his innovative promposal.

Bair got space on the marquee at the North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue to ask Ullmark to go to the prom with him.

The sign read, "Linda Ullmark. Will you go to the prom with me. Nate Bair."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

"It was a huge surprise," Ullmark said Tuesday night. "I was completely clueless about what I was walking into, but as soon as I saw it only excitement hit me from there. I had thought we were going out to dinner after my lacrosse game then next thing I know, I see a pretty rhetorical question for me, because I said yes, and our names up on the platform."

Ullmark was still bursting with excitement when contacted.

"Behind every great gift there is an even better person, that's Nate," she said. "It was an amazing promposal and like nothing I have ever seen before. I loved every second of it!"

Bair said he remembered that for his father's 50th birthday, the family wished him a happy birthday on a marquee.

"I figured that it would be amazing to prom-pose at the marquee," he said. "We went to Mes Que right after for lunch and enjoyed some soccer."

For the soccer fans, Ullmark was named the state girls soccer player of the year for Class B by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports last fall. She had 42 goals and 12 assists for the season to finish with 96 points in 17 games.

Ullmark also earned a spot on the all-state first team, making it three consecutive first-team selections. She has 76 goals in 42 games in three seasons heading into her senior season for the Vikings.